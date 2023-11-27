Jared® Unveils Charm'd by Lulu Frost Collection Available Exclusively at Jared

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jared, the premium luxury banner within Signet Jewelers, has launched Charm'd by Lulu Frost, an exclusive collection in collaboration with Lulu Frost. Designed by Lisa Salzer, the collection introduces a versatile and elevated assortment of interchangeable charms and chains that offer a personalized and meaningful touch to fine jewelry.

Inspired by Lulu Frost's Plaza letters and numerals, the Charm'd collection features a unique click-on mechanism, allowing customers to effortlessly customize their jewelry by clipping on or off a variety of charms to create different looks. Each charm in the collection holds special significance, ranging from initials to anniversary dates and symbolic milestones, echoing the personal touch that has become synonymous with Lulu Frost's designs. Lisa Salzer, the visionary behind the collection, draws inspiration from her grandmother Elizabeth Frost's vast knowledge of vintage jewelry.

The collection includes an array of charms, including 9 numbers, 26 letters, 12 birthstones, 14 symbols, and 9 hero-themed charms, along with Letter & Star Starter Chain Sets. The accompanying chains, available in box and paperclip as well as gemstone styles, offer a classic yet contemporary foundation for building a personalized jewelry collection. The pieces are crafted with care and precision, using high-quality materials such as 10kt gold and I-I2 diamond quality, ensuring a timeless and enduring appeal.

"We are excited to unveil the Charm'd by Lulu Frost collection offering our customers an elevated, yet accessible fine jewelry collaboration," shares Claudia Cividino, President of Jared. "Lisa Salzer's creativity and the meaningful elements embedded in each charm make this collection a perfect representation of the unique stories our customers want to tell through their jewelry. The ability to personalize and build on the collection over time adds a special dimension to this collaboration."

The Charm'd by Lulu Frost collection is priced between $250 and $2,800, offering an accessible price point for fine jewelry enthusiasts. The collection is now available exclusively at Jared locations nationwide and online at Jared.com .

About Jared

Jared®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on Jared® Jewelry visit Jared.com , and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company and has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for five consecutive years. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of KAY Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, JamesAllen.com , Peoples, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com . See also www.kay.com , www.zales.com , www.jared.com , www.banter.com , www.diamondsdirect.com , www.jamesallen.com , www.bluenile.com , www.peoplesjewellers.com , www.hsamuel.co.uk , www.ernestjones.co.uk , and www.rocksbox.com .

About Lulu Frost

Founded in New York City in 2004 by Creative Director Lisa Salzer, Lulu Frost is known for its statement blend of vintage and modern influences. The brand name hails from Lisa's childhood nickname "Lulu" combined with the last name of her maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Rock Frost, who worked in the estate jewelry business for decades. Today, Lulu Frost continues to reimagine traditional antique & vintage design through a uniquely modern lens. For additional information on Lulu Frost visit lulufrost.com.

