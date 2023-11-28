BMC Ushers in a New Era of Fast and Fearless Mainframe Application Development

BMC Ushers in a New Era of Fast and Fearless Mainframe Application Development

BMC AMI Boosts Developer Confidence for Refactoring Mainframe Code

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced two new product innovations, BMC AMI DevX Code Insights and BMC AMI zAdviser Enterprise. With the BMC AMI DevX Code Insights solution, next-generation developers can use automated intelligence to understand and break apart monolithic mainframe programs for faster changes to complex code. The BMC AMI zAdviser Enterprise solution drives continuous improvement using AI/ML to accelerate the pace of mainframe DevOps transformation.

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC) (PRNewswire)

"Developers often fear making changes to monolithic mainframe applications, because they lack the understanding of how these large, complex programs work. Refactoring the code into smaller, callable modules provides greater responsiveness to make the changes businesses demand," said Katie Norton, senior research analyst, DevOps and DevSecOps at IDC. "With the ability to automatically and intelligently visualize and refactor code, developers can focus on releasing high-quality mainframe applications faster to innovate and accelerate their mainframe transformations."

Delivering Insights That Reduce Complexity for Greater DevOps Effectiveness

With the introduction of the BMC AMI DevX Code Insights solution, developers can maintain and extend their applications with confidence to:

Understand how the application works in real time with runtime visualization

Break apart monolithic programs into smaller, more manageable subprograms to isolate business logic and enable APIs

Quickly remove dead code

Analyze data flow and debug code

"BMC is empowering the next generation of developers and accelerating innovation for organizations," said John McKenny, senior vice president and general manager of Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation at BMC. "BMC AMI DevX Code Insights and BMC AMI zAdviser Enterprise make the mainframe as approachable as any other platform, welcoming in a new era of fast and fearless mainframe application development."

Accelerating Mainframe DevOps Transformation and Continuous Improvement

The BMC AMI zAdviser Enterprise solution helps DevOps managers harness the full potential of telemetry data using AI/ML to:

Gain valuable insights into the adoption of DevOps tools

Continuously improve debugging and testing

Monitor critical metrics, including lead time for change, change failure rate, deployment frequency, and mean time to restore service

Uphold code quality by detecting abnormal levels of regressions in application code

Additional Resources

About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2023 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent

www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:

Asma Ali

BMC

ExtComms@bmc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.