Invicti Security joins the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Leader in dynamic application security testing (DAST) brings products to Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas , Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Invicti Security has announced that its best-in-DAST AppSec testing solutions are available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. With this offering, customers can more easily purchase and deploy Invicti's solutions when building new assets and managing critical cloud infrastructures.

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace streamlines the software procurement process along with IT management needs for pricing options and various deployment methods, providing customers with flexibility to meet or exceed all of their business needs. Procurement is simplified in the Marketplace with standard contract agreements, centralized subscription management, and unified invoicing and billing for a more streamlined experience.

"This opportunity opens doors for customers that need to acquire and integrate their DAST solution quickly and efficiently, but who also have a spending commitment to Microsoft that they need to fulfill," said Alvaro Warden, Invicti's Worldwide Director, Global Channels & Partnerships. "With less complexity and simplified procurement in Microsoft's ecosystem, customers can begin scanning quickly using Invicti's automated, accurate, and continuous solutions. That means a faster return on investment and a more secure digital landscape."

Microsoft's commitment to working with partners is helping drive digital transformation for people, organizations, and industries around the world. "Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Invicti's DAST solution, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Invicti Security, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

With this new availability of Invicti products and services on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, organizations can simplify the process of building security into the software development lifecycle (SDLC) to protect vital web applications and assets.

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security – which acquired and combined respective DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker – is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti's best-in-DAST solutions enable DevSecOps teams to continuously scan web applications, shifting both left and right to identify, prioritize and secure a company's most important assets. Our commitment to accuracy, coverage, automation, and scalability helps mitigate risks and propel the world forward by securing every web application. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has employees in over 11 countries serving more than 4,000 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

