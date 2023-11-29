Alfa Romeo Tonale Named 2024 Green SUV of the Year™ by Green Car Journal

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

All-new Alfa Romeo Tonale C-SUV with standard plug-in hybrid technology awarded 2024 Green SUV of the Year title by Green Car Journal

15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery with 90-kW electric motor delivers an electric range of 33 miles

Standard all-wheel drive connected to 1.3-liter turbocharged engine that contributes to a best-in-class 285 horsepower

Pricing for all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale starts at $43,845

Customers choosing to lease the Alfa Romeo Tonale can take advantage of a $7,500 federal EV tax credit

Green Car Journal has named the Alfa Romeo Tonale 2024 Green SUV of the Year. The Tonale is Alfa Romeo's first globally available C-SUV, offering plug-in hybrid technology and standard all-wheel drive. Green Car Journal editors noted Tonale's Italian style, driving dynamics, functionality and high-tech interior.

"Alfa Romeo's Tonale offers an exciting and sporty way to drive electric," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "For the first 33 miles you're driving a stylish and iconic Italian electric vehicle with zero emissions. Beyond that, if the day's needs call for going further, there's this plug-in hybrid's overall 360-mile driving range that delivers a fulfilling journey without worrying about needing a charge."

The Tonale is the most efficient plug-in hybrid C-SUV in the segment. The advanced powertrain system uses the 1.3-liter MultiAir turbocharged four-cylinder engine to provide torque to the front wheels. A high-voltage Belt Starter Generator mounted to the engine assists in greater efficiency, smoother drive cycle transitions and seamless stop-start capability.

"With best-in-class horsepower of 285 and an electric range of 33 miles, the Alfa Romeo Tonale is a perfect example of how our brand combines efficiency with the sporting character Alfa Romeo is known for," said Larry Dominique, SVP, head of Alfa Romeo North America. "The Alfa Romeo Tonale represents the beginning of our transformation to greater electrification while staying true to the performance and Italian DNA our customers love."

The Tonale's efficiency and performance is bolstered by a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery that drives a 90-kW electric motor on the rear axle with 184 lb.-ft. (250 Nm) of torque from 0 rpm. Total output is a best-in-class 285 horsepower and 347 lb.-ft. (470 Nm) of torque.

Alfa Romeo Tonale enters the premium compact CUV segment with standard all-wheel drive and standard plug-in hybrid technology with enough electric range to handle most daily commutes without tapping the fuel tank.

Alfa Romeo Tonale is available in three trim levels:

Veloce - $47,995

Ti - $45,495

Sprint - $43,845

Prices do not include a $1,595 destination charge.

Green Car Journal

The award-winning Green Car Journal has focused on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and environment since 1992. The digital edition of the magazine's latest issue – which features an in-depth look at the strengths and differences of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles – can be accessed through a link on GreenCarJournal.com.

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. In early 2023, Alfa Romeo will offer its first compact SUV with the all-new Tonale. The globally available Tonale is part of a radical evolution taking place at Alfa Romeo, which looks ahead to a new era of electrification and connectivity. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

