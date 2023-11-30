Natural Grocers® Invites Albuquerque, NM Community to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening at New Location on December 14, 2023

New space boasting bigger footprint and larger selection will offer grand re-opening discounts, giveaways, samples and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the relocation of its Albuquerque, NM store to a newly renovated and larger space on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 4625 Wyoming Blvd NE.

The new Natural Grocers location, less than a half mile away from the original Albuquerque store, will provide more space to shop, and additional product offerings throughout the store. Customers will enjoy a modern and efficient, checkout experience, with the world-class customer service Natural Grocers is known for. (PRNewswire)

Doors will open at 8:27 AM on December 14th , with exciting giveaways, spectacular sales, free samples and more.

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the festivities at 8:15 AM with a $2,500 donation presentation to Roadrunner® Food Bank of New Mexico —its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the store manager and additional community leaders. Doors will open at 8:27 AM, with exciting giveaways, spectacular sales, free samples and sweepstakes within a friendly atmosphere.

"Natural Grocers has been proud to serve the community of Albuquerque since the original location opened over twenty years ago, in August of 2003," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "This was the first of our six Natural Grocers stores in New Mexico, and we decided it was time for a store 'glow-up'. It's important to us that each location provides the best possible shopping experience for our customers. This move gives our customers more space to shop, which also means new product offerings throughout the store—including a larger produce department, an expanded body care and beauty section and a super-sized supplement department. It's also worth noting to all our existing loyal customers, that the new location is less than a half mile away from the original Albuquerque store."

GRAND RE-OPENING EVENTS — SWEEPSTAKES & DISCOUNTS

Grand Re-opening events and discounts starting December 14, 2023, include:

Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers - The first 150 customers in line on December 14 will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500 )! [i]

Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Ecuadorian Drawstring Backpack Bag – The first 500 shoppers on December 14 will receive a hand-crafted Natural Grocers drawstring backpack bag made of alpaca wool. Each pack item is uniquely woven and is the result of a special collaboration Natural Grocers has with a group of indigenous artisans in Peguche, Ecuador . [ii]

Prize Wheel - Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel on December 14 for a chance to win fun prizes. [iii]

Grand Re-Opening Sweepstakes: Customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store from December 14 - 28 .[iv]

Special Grand Re-opening Discounts: Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts of up to 50% off Natural Grocers Always Affordable PricesSM in every department from December 14 – January 31.[v]

Additional high-quality products will also be available at impressive discounts, such as bacon and bacon alternatives ( $2.99 /package), Natural Grocers ® Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices ( $2.99 /each), and Natural Grocers Brand bulk organic raisins (.99¢/lb). [vi] December 14 – January 31 {N}power ® members will receive exclusive pricing [viii] on products including organic avocados (.99¢ each) Natural Grocers Brand Organic Olive Oil ( $5.99 /16.9 oz), and Dr. Bronner's Liquid Soaps ( $11.99 /32 oz).



WHAT'S NEW?

Supported by its good4u Crew, the new store will be larger and will feature a noticeably more spacious and extensive selection of its 100% organic produce, a wider array of body care and beauty products and an even more robust supplement department. The contemporary layout will also include a Nutrition Education Center, which is a community space designed to educate, engage and empower the community through Nutritional Education classes, recipe demos and more. Customers will enjoy a modern and efficient, yet friendly checkout experience. The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the new space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint.

WHAT STAYS THE SAME?

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will continue to support the community with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards. Customers can enjoy access to fresh, 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price SM. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

The community will continue to have the support of the store's Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) for their health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one, personalized nutritional health coaching sessions. Customers are invited to book free sessions, which are currently available in person, via phone or video, by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches.

FOOD BANK PARTNERSHIP

In addition to the $2500 donation to celebrate its new location, Natural Grocers partners with Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico for its "Bring Your Own Bag Program" to serve people of Albuquerque and its surrounding communities who are facing hunger. Each time a customer brings their own shopping bag, Natural Grocers donates five cents per shopping trip to this organization.

Will Tapia, Corporate Engagement Officer with Roadrunner Food Bank stated, "With 1 in 5 New Mexico children experiencing food insecurity this holiday season, powerful partnerships with organizations like Natural Grocers enable Roadrunner Food Bank to continue our services across New Mexico. This comes at an important time, as every November and December we see a sharp rise in demand for hunger-relief services across the state."

HOLIDAY FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER & FOOD DRIVE

Natural Grocers is also hosting its annual Holiday Food Bank Fundraiser and Food Drive event at all 167 locations, including the new store in Albuquerque. Customers can donate non-perishable goods and/or funds at the register to support local food banks through December 31, 2023.

The current store, located at 4420 Wyoming Blvd NE, will close on December 11, at 5:00 PM to complete the relocation process.

New Mexico . Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' Commitment to Community and their "Bring Your Own Bag Program," benefiting Roadrunner Food Bank of

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

