Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers Announces Commemorative World AIDS Day Prayer Breakfast

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia FIGHT's Office of Faith Initiatives will host its annual World AIDS Day Prayer Breakfast on December 1, 2023, at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM. This event is a key moment to unite in remembrance and solidarity for those impacted by HIV/AIDS.

Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers (PRNewswire)

Philadelphia FIGHT's Office of Faith Initiatives will host the World AIDS Day Prayer Breakfast on December 1, 2023 .

This year's gathering will be graced by the wisdom and words of Rev. Dr. J. Wendell Mapson, Jr., Senior Pastor of Monumental Baptist Church. In a ceremony of reflection and recognition, Lizzy Schmidt, retired Nurse Practitioner of the Lax Center, will be recognized for her dedication to the cause and this year's Faith Leader of the Year Award recipient will be announced.

The prayer breakfast is an opportunity for community members to unite to support ongoing efforts to combat HIV/AIDS. It is a time to share in the spirit of hope and to reaffirm our collective commitment to eradicating this disease.

Join Philadelphia FIGHT in honoring those we have lost, celebrating the progress we have made, and mobilizing for the future. If you would like more information or assistance, please reach out to Calenthia Dowdy.

Event Details:

Date: December 1, 2023

Time: 8:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Venue: Doubletree Hilton Hotel, 237 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers