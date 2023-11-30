Relay Payments adds 100+ new locations to its network through partnership with Yesway

Drivers purchasing commercial diesel can now use Relay's modern, secure, and fully digital payment solution at Yesway and Allsup's high-flow diesel locations

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments , the fintech company modernizing payments for the trucking and logistics industries, is announcing a new partnership with Yesway, one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. The collaboration brings Relay's cardless purchasing experience to 100+ Yesway and Allsup's locations, allowing more fleets and drivers to avoid fuel fraud caused by card skimming. With the addition of Yesway to Relay's network, drivers can enjoy a modern, secure, and reliable diesel fuel payment experience across the country.

"Card skimming continues to be a major problem for the industry, costing fleets thousands each month," said Relay co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. "Because Relay's technology bypasses cards altogether, fleets and drivers can have peace of mind when they pay with our solution. We're excited to welcome Yesway locations into our digital payment network and give drivers even more options to securely fuel up."

When paying with Relay at Yesway and Allsup's convenience stores, drivers simply show their unique payment code to the clerk to purchase their diesel. Fleets and drivers also benefit from diesel fuel discounts, with savings conveniently listed in Relay's mobile app. Additional features include:

A route-planning tool within the app to maximize time and savings

The ability to store multiple forms of payment in the app, letting drivers use rewards and loyalty points

Complete transparency in pricing, with no hidden fees

Customizable spending controls and driver policies

Access to Relay's 24/7 U.S.-based customer support team

"Yesway is focused on bringing actual 'convenience' to customers at all of our convenience stores," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "This partnership helps us achieve that by offering truck drivers a more secure and seamless way to purchase diesel fuel. As a brand that is focused on the customer experience ourselves, it has been delightful to work with the entire team at Relay – we appreciate their integrity, their level of service, and the enhanced offering they have introduced to our customers."

Relay first introduced its fast, secure digital payment solution in 2019 to eliminate long delays that forced drivers to wait hours for payment approvals and authorizations. Fleets eagerly adopted the industry-leading platform, gaining increased hours of service as well as supply chain efficiencies. Relay's payment network has continued to expand rapidly, allowing fleets to make fast and secure over-the-road payments across the country.

For more information about Relay Payments or to download the mobile app, visit relaypayments.com . For more information about Yesway and Allsup's, visit yesway.com .

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is building a modern digital payment network to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, and 1,500 truckstops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks, and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot Company, AMBEST, J.B. Hunt, Schneider, Coyote Logistics, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions. Founded in 2019, the Atlanta-based fintech includes more than 150 team members and has won awards for product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com .

About Yesway

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 426 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, with sites that are differentiated through a leading food service offering, featuring Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway's geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest, where it is often the convenience retail destination of choice and effectively the local grocer. The Yesway team has a successful track record of growing through acquisitions and believes it is well positioned to continue to solidify its market position and grow its store count. Yesway has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employees' contributions to the industry. yesway.com

