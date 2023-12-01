Art, Design and Creativity Take Over Miami Beach in December, Providing Visitors and Locals with a Curated Selection of Exhibitions and Experiences

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While Miami Beach is the epicenter of all-things art, culture, design and creativity year-round, December brings an enhanced global selection of exhibitions, experiences and conversations to the forefront. Visitors and locals alike can choose from a variety of marquee and debut events that support the artistic community and beyond with innovative and thought-provoking themes at Art Basel, SCOPE Miami Beach, Untitled Art: Miami Beach, No Vacancy and more.

"December delivers a renewed sense of inspiration to Miami Beach through interactive and immersive experiences rooted in the power of artistic expression, offering opportunities for all art lovers, from connoisseurs to those with natural curiosity, to celebrate the work of established and emerging artists," says Christopher Rollins, Chair of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority is proud to provide support to ensure the ongoing expansion of art-driven events on Miami Beach that showcase our city's natural impact on the art world."

In addition to the larger shows, No Vacancy, a contemporary art experience that celebrates artists, provokes critical discourse and invites the public to experience Miami Beach's famed hotels, has returned for another engaging installment. Taking place now through December 16, 2023, artwork is now on display in hotel lobbies, restaurants, lounges, rooms and pool decks, for viewing. The collection of participating hotels and artists and details on how to vote for this year's winner, can be found at mbartsandculture.org. For those who prefer to discover hidden gems on their own, the free EXP Miami Beach Tours App has been updated with new walking tours and itineraries designed to unveil the many public works of art through curated journeys along Miami Beach. The EXP Miami Beach Tours App is now available for download through Google Play and the App Store.

"We invite all to discover the artistic influence found on Miami Beach, from iconic Art Basel to artists' creations found in unassuming places, with the help of resources our team has developed to deliver information about new experiences directly to their fingertips," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "As a globally-recognized arts + culture destination, we will continue to proactively showcase the many wonders of Miami Beach through our social channels, dedicated app functionality and monthly newsletter."

To learn more and to access guided, art-centric tours, download the EXP Miami Beach Tours App, follow the @experiencemiamibeach handles on Instagram, Threads and Facebook, and subscribe to receive information and deals from the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority at miamibeachvca.com.

