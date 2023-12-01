Dunn-Edwards DURA® and Cheap Old Houses Launch Color Collection to Inspire Historic Home Renovations

The mix-and-match collection celebrates the beauty and potential of historic homes.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn-Edwards DURA® is teaming up with the founders of the viral Instagram account Cheap Old Houses , Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, to launch a paint capsule collection inspired by the duo's discoveries of cheap old houses across the country.

Dunn-Edwards DURA and Cheap Old Houses launch a color collection to inspire historic home renovations (PRNewswire)

The hand-picked selection of 15 hues, from earthy Craftsman yellows and soft pinks to mid-century greens, is designed to be mixed and matched for a palette that feels both personal and rooted in history. While architectural styles and time periods have their own vast and varied color palettes, the collection helps encourage DIYers to think outside the box and channel more dynamic color schemes reflective of a home's story.

City of Pink Angels

Peach

Mid-Century Gem

Country Air

Classic White

Bungalow Gold

Red Contrast

Maize

Almond Milk

Fine Grain

Historic White

Bungalow Taupe

Crisp Muslin

Green Scene

Northern Territory

"Fresh paint can make a house feel fresh and grounded in an appropriate time period, which can, in turn, help you feel right at home," said Elizabeth Finkelstein, Co-Founder of Cheap Old Houses, who has a master's degree in historic preservation. "But it's not as simple as selecting one color for the walls, and another for the trim as we see in newer homes today. Through this capsule collection with DURA, we want to make the experience of selecting a dynamic 'polychrome' paint palette fun and a little simpler by looking to history to highlight colors we think are inspiring and exciting. Old houses don't have to feel stodgy or monotone."

The Finkelsteins started the now-viral Instagram feed @cheapoldhouses in 2016 because they were enchanted with the untapped beauty hidden in so many homes across the country. Since, they have brought together over 2.5 million people who feel the same way, and have helped thousands of people find and restore their own pieces of heaven. The pair recently released the book "Cheap Old Houses: An Unconventional Guide to Loving and Restoring a Forgotten Home," a stunning collection of more than two dozen historic homes across the country, and the stories of how they were lovingly restored.

DIYers looking to tackle a historic home restoration can look forward to the Finkelsteins' return to television in Spring 2024. The duo will be taking their love of older homes to the next level in a new HGTV series, currently in production, in which they'll guide hopeful homebuyers in New York state through the emotional journey of purchasing, preserving and restoring their own property bargains

"Picking out paint color is already an intimidating task, even without feeling the pressure of honoring a home's history," said Jessica Mycek, Lead Color Expert and Innovation Manager at Dunn-Edwards DURA. "The Finkelsteins have truly started a cultural phenomenon around their appreciation and care for restoring older homes. We hope this color collection helps guide and inspire DIYers tackling their own "cheap old house" projects."

Dunn-Edwards DURA is the first direct-to-consumer offering from the pro-trusted Dunn-Edwards, combining a 210-hue-strong Curated Color Palette with Dunn-Edwards signature quality that professionals know and trust. Paints are manufactured in a LEED Gold-certified factory. Beyond top-notch products and colors, DURA offers unparalleled access to interior design-trained color experts through personalized, one-on-one consultations, taking the guesswork out of color selection.

The Dunn-Edwards DURA x Cheap Old Houses Capsule Collection is available at dunnedwardsdura.com and ships nationwide to the continental United States.

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Dunn-Edwards is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates over 150 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 100 domestic and 250 international dealer locations in 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the almost 100-year-old company has approximately 1,700 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com .

Dunn-Edwards DURA and Cheap Old Houses launch a color collection to inspire historic home renovations (PRNewswire)

DUNN-EDWARDS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF DUNN-EDWARDS DURATM, A NATIONAL, DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER PAINT BRAND (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dunn-Edwards DURA