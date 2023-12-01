National Grid Earns Top Score on 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index for Commitment to LGBTQ+ Inclusion

Company achieves rating of 100 from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

WALTHAM, Mass. and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid has received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), achieving the designation of being an "Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion" recipient. The CEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ equality. National Grid has earned a top CEI score every year since 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/National Grid) (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to celebrate this recognition from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation," said Will Serle, Chief People Officer, National Grid. "Maintaining a fully inclusive workplace for our people is embedded in National Grid's commitment to deliver a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future that benefits everyone. This achievement reflects our dedication to empowering LGBTQ+ employees and allies to thrive and make a positive impact at every stage of their careers — and reminds us of the work that we must continue to do to foster a culture in which all employees are supported and positioned for success."

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality. "Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool — a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families."

The CEI rates companies on criteria under four key categories — workforce protections; inclusive benefits; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. 2023-2024 ratings also specifically measured transgender inclusive benefits. Perfect scores are awarded to employers that took concrete steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits, and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ+ workers.

National Grid aspires to be among the most diverse, equitable, and inclusive companies of the 21st century. This commitment includes:

Supporting LGBTQ+ employees and their families by providing equitable and inclusive benefits, including transgender inclusive benefits.

Prioritizing the safety and well-being of all employees by holding supportive forums that promote open discussion.

Ensuring visibility for LGBTQ+ employees and allies by rolling out a pronouns initiative, enabling colleagues to add their pronouns to employee badges and within the company's internal systems.

Partnering with the company's employee-led PRIDE Employee Resource Group (ERG) — one of 16 active ERGs promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and aimed at eliminating workplace barriers — to build strong support networks and provide resources for LGBTQ+ employees and allies through year-round events and community partnerships. The Pride ERG has established a Transgender Support Network offering initiatives specifically created to support and empower transgender employees.

View the complete 2023-2024 CEI Report.

