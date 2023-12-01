Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announced that members of the Company's management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Nuvei logo (PRNewswire)

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 . The discussion will begin at 10:20 AM ET and last for approximately 30 minutes





Wolfe Research 1st Annual Small and Mid-Cap Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, December 7, 2023

A listen-only audio webcast and archived replay of the discussion at the Raymond James TMT and Consumer conference will be accessible in the Events section on Nuvei's investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and 669 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com .

Nuvei Investor Contact:

Chris Mammone, Head of Investor Relations

IR@nuvei.com

NVEI-IR

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nuvei