This Week in Environment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

- Mars "Reuses" Fan-Favorite Ads for M&Ms®, TWIX®, SNICKERS® and Ben's Original™ to Deliver Message of Hope for Climate Action
The Mars campaign is aimed at raising consumer awareness by 'reusing' old, iconic adverts and showcasing creative ways to leave a lighter environmental footprint in advertising, following the recent publication of the Mars Net Zero Roadmap.
- NASA Leadership to Participate in Global Climate Change Conference
This global conference brings together countries committed to addressing climate change, which is a key priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and NASA. For the first time, a NASA administrator will attend, joining an expected 70,000 participants, world leaders, and representatives from nearly 200 countries.
- IBM Advances Geospatial AI to Address Climate Challenges
IBM announced new efforts that apply its geospatial AI technologies, including IBM's geospatial foundation model developed in collaboration with NASA, to climate efforts including analysis of urban heat islands in the United Arab Emirates (UAE); reforestation across Kenya; and climate resiliency in the United Kingdom (UK).
- Renowned environmentalist Julia Butterfly Hill calls on leaders to end deforestation and back community-centered REDD+ projects
"It is so clear that people around the world are begging and calling out for forests to be protected, for people to care and take action. Our leaders, all of us, have to be more than just talking about solutions. We absolutely need to be taking action and living these solutions," said Julia Butterfly Hill.
- Deloitte report: Improved financing could save US$50 trillion as the world decarbonizes
The report highlights the need for governments, financial institutions, and investors to jointly develop mechanisms to help mitigate risk from green projects by developing blended, low-cost finance solutions to mobilize private investment and help achieve economic growth and climate neutrality—especially in emerging economies.
- ReSeed and FoodChain ID Announce Ground-Breaking Partnership That Promotes Transparency for Sustainable Practices in the Global Agri-Food Supply Chain
With the goal to support a healthy planet, the partnership will leverage each company's unique, world-class expertise to incentivize, measure and verify the progress of carbon sequestration through regenerative agriculture practices under a new carbon credit verification standard.
- VinFast Honoured to Represent Vietnam to Speak and Showcase its VF 9 EV at COP28
This is an important platform, and represents an opportunity for VinFast to discuss green mobility solutions and sustainable development strategies to support a more sustainable future for generations to come.
- Bloomberg Integrates United Nations Framework to Assess Potential Company Impact on Sustainable Development Goals
The new data mapping and materiality assessment will provide more clarity for investors seeking to direct capital towards sustainable assets and assess the alignment of private sector activity with the SDGs.
- Right Here, Right Now: Education Cannot Wait Issues US$150 Million Appeal to Scale Up Work in Response to the Climate Crisis
Released in advance of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, the new appeal underscores the urgent need to connect education action with climate action. New ECW data indicates that 62 million children and adolescents affected by climate shocks are in desperate need of education support since 2020.
- SMX Announces Planned Launch of World's First Plastic Cycle Token
Amidst a global context where only an estimated 9% of plastic is recycled (OECD, 2022) in a market valued at over $40 billion (Statista, 2021), this initiative is being designed to present a reliable, ethical digital credit platform, aiming to capitalize on billions of dollars in recyclable plastics credits in a newly created market.
