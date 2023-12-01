PRINCETON, Ind., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced Tim Hollander has been promoted to president of Toyota Indiana effective this month.

Toyota Indiana Names New President - Tim Hollander (PRNewswire)

Since joining Toyota in 1998, Hollander has held leadership positions in production control, manufacturing, and administration at both Toyota Indiana and Toyota West Virginia. In 2017, Hollander was promoted to vice president of administration at the Princeton, Indiana plant, and most recently served as vice president of manufacturing.

Hollander serves on several boards, including Indiana Manufacturers Association, Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, and the Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority.

"When I started my career at Toyota Indiana, I recognized the potential of this plant, not only in the vehicles we could produce, but the lives we could impact through our team members and community involvement," said Hollander. "Over the last 25 years, my commitment to our team members, customers, and community has only grown stronger, and I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to leading Toyota Indiana to new heights."

Hollander succeeds current president, Leah Curry, who announced her retirement, capping a 26-year career with Toyota. Under Curry's leadership, Toyota Indiana has grown to more than 8,000 team members and expanded their vehicle line-up to include the first-ever Grand Highlander and first-ever Lexus TX, both this year. The TX is the first Lexus SUV to be assembled in the U.S., and the first Lexus for Toyota Indiana.

Curry received the Manufacturing Institute Step Ahead award in 2013 and has twice been named one of the top 100 women in automotive by Automotive News. In 2022, she was inducted into the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame and was named one of the 250 most influential people in Indiana by Indiana Business Journal.

"It has been an honor to serve as president of Toyota Indiana, back home where my career started with the company twenty-six years ago," said Curry. "Over the years I have been part of an amazing work family, and I will be forever grateful for them, and the community and business leaders I have had the pleasure to work with. While this decision is bittersweet, I look forward to spending more time with loved ones whose support has meant so much to me through the years."

Additional executive leadership changes effective in December include:

Ted Brown , vice president of administration will succeed Hollander as vice president of manufacturing.

Carla Neff , general manager of purchasing supplier relations, TMNA, is promoted to vice president of administration, Toyota Indiana.

Toyota Indiana represents a $6.6 billion total investment and has donated over $37 million to local organizations since breaking ground in 1996.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com .

Media Contact:

Stacy Carr

812-215-6381

Stacy.carr@toyota.com

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America