UL Solutions Opens Advanced Battery Testing and Engineering Laboratory in South Korea

The new UL Solutions laboratory is one of the most extensive in South Korea, helping automotive battery manufacturers advance safety and access global markets

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a leading global safety science company, today announced the opening of its Korea Advanced Battery Laboratory. This new facility is located in Pyeongtaek, a key electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing hub in South Korea and provides customers with improved access to the latest safety technology to increase innovation and speed to market.

UL Solutions leaders and South Korean dignitaries officially opened the UL Solutions Korea Advanced Battery Laboratory. This new facility is in Pyeongtaek, a key electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing hub in South Korea. It provides customers with improved access to the latest safety technology to increase innovation and speed to market. (PRNewswire)

The new facility provides evaluation, certification and analysis services tailored to EV battery systems. Staffed by top safety science engineers with extensive EV battery expertise, the laboratory evaluation and analysis services cover essential stages of product development, including concept and design verification and product validation.

"We are thrilled to be part of this region's innovation ecosystem, where we will sit side-by-side with the world's top automotive and electric vehicle battery product manufacturers and high-tech companies focusing on the future of mobility and electrification," said Jeff Smidt, senior vice president of Industrial Testing, Inspection and Certification at UL Solutions. "The development of our Korea Advanced Battery Laboratory demonstrates UL Solutions' commitment to operating at the forefront of the industry and applying our safety science expertise to enable technological innovation and speed to market."

The tests offered at the UL Solutions Korea Advanced Battery Laboratory follow industry-leading standards, including UL and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards, United Nations (UN) goals and initiatives, and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) standards. We can also test to customer specifications. This new facility joins other UL Solutions laboratories located near automotive and EV battery hubs in the United States, Europe and China dedicated to helping fuel the transition to battery-powered transportation.

"As demand for electric vehicles grows, consumers seek assurance of reliability and performance, including safer, fast-charging, long-range capabilities and high-power output," said Yun Chung, regional managing director of UL Solutions in South Korea. "Our strategy to serve the automotive market locally is exemplified by the new UL Solutions Korea Advanced Battery Laboratory aimed at helping South Korean automotive original equipment manufacturers achieve their product reliability and performance goals in a cost-effective and efficient manner."

