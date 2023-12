SÃO PAULO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Safra today stated that it has filed a motion in the Americanas restructuring in the Brazilian courts, not a lawsuit as described in an earlier press release. The filing seeks to prevent Americanas and its controlling shareholders from moving forward with deficient restructuring plan.

