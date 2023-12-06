CIBC Miracle Day Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mudit Jain, Managing Director, Wealth Solutions at CIBC Private Wealth, along with representatives from HEROS Hockey, joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the bank's 39th CIBC Miracle Day.

On the first Wednesday of every December, CIBC Capital Markets and CIBC Wood Gundy teams donate their fees and commissions to help kids around the world access vital support services and programs. Since 1984, Miracle Day has raised more than $272 million globally. Part of the CIBC Foundation, Miracle Day aims to create a world without limits to ambition and a more equitable society, exemplifying CIBC's genuinely caring belief that together with a shared vision, we can overcome obstacles and emerge more united, resilient, prosperous, and ready for the future.

