Eurobank Asset Management MFMC invests in Mintus

LONDON and ATHENS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintus Global Limited (Mintus), announces that Eurobank Asset Management MFMC (Eurobank Asset Management), a 100% owned subsidiary of Eurobank S.A. (Eurobank has acquired a minority stake in Mintus Global Limited (Mintus). This investment will trigger further collaboration between the parties in the field of alternative investment asset categories.

The collaboration will combine Eurobank's expertise across alternatives with Mintus' high-tech solutions offered through the cutting edge fractionalized alternative asset platform operated by its FCA regulated subsidiary, Mintus Trading Limited and enabling Mintus to offer access to a diversified set of alternative assets.

"Our investment in Mintus underscores Eurobank Asset Management 's commitment to harnessing breakthrough technology to benefit our clients," said Theofanis Mylonas, CEO of Eurobank Asset Management MFMC. "This move builds upon Eurobank Asset Management's history of seeking innovative opportunities to add value for our stakeholders. The resulting forward-looking approach to asset management will strengthen our position at the forefront of the global financial landscape."

"Joining forces with Eurobank Asset Management MFMC solidifies our vision of transforming the future of investing by significantly broadening access to alternative assets," remarked Tamer Ozmen, Founder and CEO of Mintus. "We believe that providing people with increased investment opportunities is essential to greater financial independence and collective prosperity."

The move comes as demand for alternative assets has increased, due to their attractiveness as a diversification tool offering returns uncorrelated with both the stock and bond market and potential returns. Prequin estimates that alternative assets under management will reach $24.5 trillion by 2028[1], up from $13.7 in 2021. EY research found the percentage of alternative allocation within portfolios increases with net worth, from 14% for the mass affluent to 81% for ultra-high-net-worth individuals[2].

"The investment of Eurobank Asset Management in Mintus is a sign that the art market is evolving and a testament to the growing acceptance of shared art ownership," said Brett Gorvy, Chief Curator, and Chairman of the Investment Mintus' Art Committee. "A more inclusive, democratised art market will benefit both investors and artists in the future."

About Mintus:

Provides access to otherwise inaccessible alternative asset classes for Family Offices, UHNWs, Institutions and qualifying mass affluent investors and improve portfolio diversification and enhance risk adjusted returns in a highly challenging geo-political and economic environment through an increased allocation to alternative assets on the Mintus platform. Advanced platform harnesses cutting edge technology facilitate efficient scaling and to provide a best-in-class investor experience in digital assets. AI capability is applied to asset selection across asset classes. Mintus operates in a regulated environment bringing transparency and builds trust through its PE grade investment committee and asset selection and exit process.

Notes to Editors:

Selected art for shared ownership by Mintus is subject to independent verification and valuation. All artworks are housed in a specialized and secure facility. Eligible investors are presented with a minimum investment threshold of $3,000, inclusive of certified high net worth, self-certified sophisticated or accredited investors. Certification is integrated into the registration process.

Mintus will actively manage the art investments until they are ultimately sold to enable investors to exit the investment.

Full details of the investment and risks are included in the investment documents available to all qualifying investors who successfully complete the sign-up process with Mintus. Investors' attention is drawn to the following key risks:

- Liquidity. Shares held by investors are not traded on a recognised exchange. Investments are long-term. Mintus plans to operate a bulletin board in the future.

- Risk of Loss. All investments in shares involve a high degree of risk and compensation is not available.

- Lack of Diversification. Shares held by investors represent interests in a specific, pre-identified artwork and the past performance of the art market, a particular artist's work, or a given artwork is not a reliable indicator of its future performance.

Mintus Trading Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 942522 to (i) arrange (bring about) deals in certain shares, securities and debentures, (ii) make arrangements with a view to transactions in certain shares, securities and debentures (iii) arrange safeguarding and administration of certain shares, securities and debentures, (iv) manage an unauthorised Alternative Investment Fund and (v) agree to carry on the regulated activities. For more details on our regulatory permissions please see the Financial Services Register.

