Liberty Hall Capital Partners Appoints Kevin L. Schemm as Operating Advisor and Lead Director of Accurus Aerospace Corporation

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry, announced today the appointment of Kevin L. Schemm as Operating Advisor and Lead Director of Accurus Aerospace Corporation ("Accurus"), a leading global supplier of highly engineered structural parts, complex assemblies and electromechanical subsystems to the global aerospace industry focused on the highest value and fastest growing commercial, business jet, military aerospace and space platforms.

"Our professional relationship with Kevin began almost fifteen years ago," said Rowan Taylor, Liberty Hall's founding and Managing Partner. "He brings to Liberty Hall and Accurus an unparalleled breadth of experience across finance, sales, strategy and operations, and I am confident his leadership on the board of Accurus will be critical in allowing the company to realize its full potential."

Mr. Schemm added, "Liberty Hall is differentiated by its singular focus on investing within the aerospace industry and value-added investment strategy, which I believe are highly complementary to my own experience and relationships, and I look forward to partnering with Liberty Hall to support Accurus execute on its value creation roadmap and strategic transformation."

Mr. Schemm, who has over 35 years of aerospace industry experience, most recently served as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Finance and a member of the Executive Council for The Boeing Company ("Boeing"), where he reported directly to Boeing's Chief Executive Officer and was responsible for financial activities across all business units, including Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space & Security and Global Services. During his career, Mr. Schemm also served in a number of management positions at Boeing, including SVP of Business Operations & Performance, Supply Chain, Strategy and CFO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, where he was responsible for financial management, strategic and long-range business planning and operations for the $76 billion Commercial Airplanes division, and VP, Sales, North America and Global Leasing, where he directed Boeing's business relationships with airline customers in North America and leasing companies globally for the sale of all commercial airplanes and related services, representing over $140 billion in new aircraft sales during his tenure. Mr. Schemm began his career at Boeing as a Systems Engineer in the Military Airplanes division before serving in a number of leadership positions within Contracts, including VP of Contracts for Boeing Commercial Airplanes and President of the Boeing Aircraft Holding Company.

Mr. Schemm earned his B.S in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Kansas State University and an M.B.A from the University of Washington. In addition to his roles with Liberty Hall and Accurus, he currently serves as a Senior Advisor to McKinsey & Company and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Virginia Mason Health System.

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of over $2.5 billion in equity capital in over 25 businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm focused solely on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall executes a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit http://www.libertyhallcapital.com/.

About Accurus Aerospace Corporation

Accurus Aerospace Corporation is a leading global supplier of highly engineered structural parts, complex assemblies and electromechanical subsystems to the global aerospace industry focused on the highest value and fastest growing commercial, business jet, military aerospace and space platforms. Accurus was formed in November 2013 by Liberty Hall Capital Partners and has since completed six acquisitions, including Precise Machining & Manufacturing (2013), McCann Aerospace Machining (2014), LaCroix Industries (2015), J&M Machine (2016), ZTM (2016) and Ferra Holdings (2022). Accurus operates eight manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Australia and India and possesses highly complementary capabilities that allows the company to deliver its products to its customers with optimal cost, quality and delivery. For more information, please visit https://www.accurusaero.com/.

For Liberty Hall: For US Media: Rowan Taylor Val Mack Liberty Hall Capital Partners FTI Consulting P: +1 (646) 291-2602 P: +1 (212) 841 9308 rtaylor@libertyhallcapital.com libertyhallcapital@fticonsulting.com



For Accurus: For Australia Media: Robert Kirkpatrick Macrina Lim Chief Executive Officer FTI Consulting P: +1 (918) 221-0689 P: +61 430 547 751 rkirkpatrick@accurusaero.com libertyhallcapital@fticonsulting.com

