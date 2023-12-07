PLENTY OF REAL CHRISTMAS TREE JOY TO BE FOUND FOR DECEMBER SHOPPERS - EVEN FOR "TREECRASTINATORS"

4% of survey respondents say they buy as late as

the third week of December or even Christmas Eve itself.

HOWELL, Mich., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While most shoppers get their real Christmas tree earlier in the season, some buy as late as Christmas eve. According to a survey conducted for the Real Christmas Tree Board earlier this year, shoppers fall into six segments according to when they buy their real Christmas trees:

Plenty of real Christmas tree joy to be found for December shoppers. (PRNewswire)

"Pre-Season Achievers" ( before Thanksgiving) – 14%

"Black Friday Checklisters" (during the weekend after Thanksgiving) – 33%

"Seasonal Purists" (first week of December) – 33%

"Mid-Decemberists" (second week of December) – 16%

"Treecrastinators" (third week of December) – 3%

"Christmas Eve Traditionalists" (on Christmas Eve) – 1%

For some, when they buy a real Christmas tree is a matter of happenstance. But for 39% of tree buyers, it's a matter of tradition.

There are still real Christmas trees for everyone who wants one.

Christmas tree growers have a tradition of their own, said Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board: Making sure there is a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one, whenever they want one,

"The industry didn't run out of trees last year, the year before that, or any previous year," she said. "And we won't run out of trees this year either."

In fact, 85% of shoppers surveyed said that last year they found the tree they wanted at the first place they shopped.

Gray reminds commentators that no single retailer, lot, nursery, or farm is reflective of the entire industry.

"Reports of challenges in any one area can be misleading," she said, "in the same way that it would be erroneous to assume that just because a restaurant in your neighborhood is out of fries, other restaurants around the country must also be out of them."

That means you can't just ask, "Is there a shortage?" said Gray. You have to ask two separate questions:

First, do all retailers have as many trees on hand as they'd like? For some the answer may be no, said Gray.



Second, does that mean consumers will go home empty handed? According to Gray, the answer to that is, "Definitely not. Not at all."

"It's always wise to call ahead, be open to different types of trees, and to try additional locations," said Gray. "But one way or another, there is an amazing tree out there with your name on it. You just have to go find it. That's what makes it fun."

Visit RealChristmasTreeBoard.com for a special retail locator, a guide to the different kinds of real Christmas trees, care tips, and more.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI), the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded a survey of 1,499 Americans adults ages 21 to 54 years. All survey respondents either celebrate/observe Christmas or display a Christmas tree. Respondents were required to either decide or share in the decision of whether and what kind of Christmas tree to put up in their home each year or influence their home's decisionmaker. The survey was fielded from August 21 to September 6, 2023. The survey has a margin of error of ±2.5% for the total sample and higher for subgroups.

TRUST THOSE WHO GROW AND KNOW

The Real Christmas Tree Board (RCTB) is the media's expert resource for insights about farm-grown Christmas trees. Chartered in 2015 as the Christmas Tree Promotion Board and renamed in 2022, it is a national research and promotion program whose mission is to share the benefits of fresh Christmas trees with consumers through promotion and public relations, while engaging in research to better serve customers and growers. The USDA provides oversight of the RCTB to ensure transparency, accuracy, and fairness in its communications. The RCTB provides the media and public with accurate information, added insights, and the latest news and inspiration for the season. It represents real Christmas trees sold in the United States and is supported through annual assessments paid by any business growing or importing 500 or more real Christmas trees. This press release was developed and distributed by the RCTB. Search "Real Christmas Tree Board" online and visit RealChristmasTreeBoard.com.

National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA), founded in 1955, is the national trade association and advocacy organization for the farm-grown Christmas tree industry, leading its public policy/governmental affairs and serving as the "voice of the industry." NCTA represents hundreds of active member farms, 38 state and regional associations, and thousands of affiliated businesses that grow and sell Christmas trees or provide related services. Each year since 1966, an NCTA member has presented the official White House Christmas tree to the First Lady, which is displayed in the Blue Room. NCTA is also a trusted media resource on farm-grown Christmas trees.

Please note …

American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA) does not represent real Christmas trees or growers. It is a 501(c)(3) corporation established in 2009 and has no known members representing the real Christmas tree industry. Thomas Harman1 is CEO of ACTA and is also the founder and CEO of Balsam Hill, a seller of artificial Christmas trees.2 The majority of artificial Christmas trees are manufactured overseas.3

