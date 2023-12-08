Love by Britto - First Artistically Inspired Dining Experience Celebrating "Love" - Debuting on Sun Princess

Renowned Artist Romero Britto Joins Princess in Celebrating Love and Happiness through an Unforgettable Dining Experience

Exceptional Menu Created by Chef Rudi Sodamin Complements Sensational Art and Breathtaking Views

New Apex Specialty Dining Experience from Princess Cruises Headlines Exciting Restaurant and Lounge Offerings on Newest Ship from the Love Boat

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Princess Cruises today announced it is joining with Romero Britto, the world-renowned artist known for his bold, colorful, and joyful style, and a global advocate for happiness, to create Love by Britto, an artistic-inspired dining experience celebrating the essence of "Love" aboard Sun Princess.

Located on deck 17 at the aft of the spectacular new ship, Love by Britto is a groundbreaking addition to the Sun Princess experience portfolio. The new dining experience serves as an exquisite showcase of the artist's iconic and joyful designs against the backdrop of a boutique restaurant venue designed to immerse couples in a world of vivid colors, bold patterns, and heartfelt emotions, and create an ambiance of extraordinary service immersion.

Love and art converge with taste in an immersive culinary journey, showcasing a meticulously curated menu by culinary virtuoso Rudi Sodamin. With Sodamin's ingenious touch, Love by Britto transcends into a multisensory exploration, offering extraordinary dishes that embody profound passion, exquisite flavor, and boundless creativity.

"Love by Britto on the Sun Princess celebrates the universal language of love, expressed through Britto's vibrant art and design and promises to be uplifting and transformative for our guests," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "With a perfect blend of art, beauty, and soul, Love by Britto is destined to leave a lasting impression."

Set to debut when the newest ship from The Love Boat launches in early 2024, all elements of the innovative new concept - the setting, the artwork, the menu – have been uniquely designed to create an unparalleled dining destination. Love by Britto is a testament to Princess Cruises' unwavering commitment to creating exceptional experiences that transcend the ordinary.

"With Love by Britto, we've created a one-of-a-kind experience that showcases the harmony between food, art, and the universal language of love, to create an experience that's meant to be savored," said Britto. "On the amazing Sun Princess, we're going to celebrate love for life every evening by pairing an incredibly unique vibe along with exceptional cuisine to create a setting for everyone to indulge their senses and emotions."

"Considered the most licensed artist in history, Britto is the founder of the Happy Art Movement and has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide," added Lucas Vidal, CEO of the BRITTO brand and organization.

Brazilian-born and Miami-made, Britto's work has been exhibited in the most prestigious galleries and museums in over 120 countries, including the Carrousel Du Louvre and he was the first living visual artist to present his work at the Soumaya Museum. He also has created innumerous public and private art installations, not to mention the largest in the history of London's Hyde Park. He did the opening of the Super Bowl XLI in collaboration with the Cirque Du Soleil, was the official artist for the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa, ambassador to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, honorary torch bearer and ambassador for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Love by Britto will feature a seven-course, prix fixe menu ($149 per person) beginning with a flute of Champagne upon arrival and features luxury ingredients including lobster, caviar and truffles, and dessert options that always include chocolate fondue.

Specifically featured across the seven-course meal are dishes highlighted by delectable and intoxicating aphrodisiacs, like Oysters with Champagne Pearls or Grilled Fig with Prosciutto and Roquefort as featured starters, followed by savory soups like Asparagus and Watermelon Cocktail with Vodka.

Also on the menu are savory salad options that feature quail eggs, pomegranate and avocado. Fish dishes like Lobster Thermidor with Clams and Wild Rice, and Honey-Basted Wild Salmon. Meats like Wagyu Chateaubriand Rossini and Roast Quail Farci with Truffles. Champagne flavored sorbet with Rose Petals to cleanse the palate. And heavenly dessert options in addition to chocolate fondue that range from Iced Soufflé Tahiti Vanilla and White Valrhona Chocolate with Hot Raspberries, to Hot Chocolate Soufflé with Hot Bing Cherries.

"Food is the international language of love," said Rudi Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess Cruises. "It could not be more perfect for Princess, home of The Love Boat!"

Love by Britto headlines a delectable assortment of expanded restaurant options aboard the highly anticipated Sun Princess, the next generation ship from Princess.

Other new selections among the 30 exciting bars and restaurant found onboard include a Princess first Japanese Teppanyaki restaurant, an authentic Irish Pub, a new area to dedicated to casual eats, a completely revamped approach to World Fresh Marketplace, and two exciting pop-up concepts from celebrity chefs Dario Cecchini, and Sodamin, along with Princess favorites like Crown Grill, Sabatini's, Kai Sushi and Alfredo's Pizzeria.

The new ship places a premium on fresh cuisine and craft cocktails while offering spectacular views, from casual al fresco bistros and a fresh daily marketplace, to a lively pub, Asian-inspired sushi and teppanyaki, signature specialty restaurants and more.

"We've been inspired to design restaurants and lounges that reflect the stunning views, ocean vistas and sunshiny days that will be experienced across Sun Princess," added Padgett. "New and favorite venues will serve up vibrant flavors, pour perfectly satisfying cocktails and offer the most amazing settings for our guests to share stories around the table."

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will also offer an array of exciting new entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

With the most balconies on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom. The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, is the perfect place to relax and the Arena is an evolution and the most technologically advanced Princess Theater design.

Sun Princess will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion that will extend Princess' leadership position in delivering exceptional personalized experiences typical of small ships while enjoying only the best large ship amenities.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now. More ship information and images can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

