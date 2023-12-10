Remedy Plan Therapeutics to Showcase Novel NAMPT Inhibitor During Oral Presentation at 2023 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Data on RPT1G, a clinical drug candidate for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies, that selectively kills cancer cells and is thousands-fold better tolerated by healthy cells than previous NAMPT inhibitors.

First presentation showcasing Remedy Plan's unique, first-in-class mechanism of action that is optimized to preserve cellular metabolism in healthy cells, while inhibiting activity in malignant cells, through fractional and tunable inhibition of NAMPT.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Plan Therapeutics ("Remedy Plan") , a small molecule therapeutics start-up company transforming the field of NAMPT inhibition, today announced new data to be shared during an oral presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in San Diego, California, December 9-12th.

Remedy Plan will present data on RPT1G, a clinical drug candidate for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. RPT1G is a small molecule NAMPT inhibitor with a unique, first-in-class mechanism of action that is optimized to preserve the cellular metabolism in healthy cells, while inhibiting activity in malignant cells. This is achieved through hyperbolic inhibition of NAMPT that is fractional and highly tunable. Preclinical and animal studies revealed that RPT1G is efficacious in acute leukemia, lymphoma, and solid tumor models, selectively killing cancer cells. Importantly, RPT1G was thousands-fold better tolerated by healthy cells, without the severe on-target toxicities reported for other NAMPT inhibitors.

"We are excited to introduce our clinical candidate RPT1G, a first-in-class NAMPT drug that shows efficacy without the severe on-target toxicities seen with other NAMPT inhibitors," said Greg Crimmins, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Remedy Plan. "NAMPT dysregulation is responsible for more than 20 diseases, but efforts to target NAMPT to date have been hampered by on-target toxicities. Our groundbreaking mechanism of action has the potential to revolutionize the field of NAMPT inhibition, unlocking opportunities for treating hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune and metabolic diseases."

NAMPT is central to cancer metabolism and is up-regulated in many solid and hematological malignancies, making it a high-value oncology target. Based on the promising data presented at ASH, RPT1G will be advancing to the clinic in 2024.

Abstract and Presentation details:

Remedy Plan's CEO and Founder Greg Crimmins, Ph.D. will present the data on Sunday December 10th at 10:30AM PST in Grand Hall B of the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, and all meeting participants are encouraged to attend either in person or online.

A 1st-in-Class Small Molecule NAMPT Inhibitor as a Novel Therapeutic for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. Abstract #419, Oral Session: 605, Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Targeted Therapy in Lymphoid Leukemias. The full abstract is available here.

About Remedy Plan Therapeutics

Remedy Plan is a small molecule therapeutics start-up company transforming the field of NAMPT inhibition, with a pioneering approach that allows for allosteric inhibition of NAMPT that is fractional and highly tunable.

NAMPT is an enzyme that controls how cells use energy and is core to human biology and its dysregulation is responsible for over 20 diseases. Efforts to reduce NAMPT activity to date have resulted in unmanageable toxicities to healthy cells due to the essential role of NAMPT in healthy cell functioning and disease.

Remedy Plan's groundbreaking mechanism of action, which provides NAMPT inhibition without severe on-target toxicity, unlocks opportunities to treat a range of diseases caused by NAMPT dysregulation.

Remedy Plan is advancing a robust pipeline of tunable NAMPT inhibitors to address solid tumors, hematological malignancies, obesity, and autoimmune disorders.

About RPT1G, a novel oncology therapeutic

Remedy Plan's lead asset is RPT1G, a clinical drug candidate for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. RPT1G has a unique, first-in-class mechanism of action that is optimized to preserve the cellular metabolism in healthy cells, while inhibiting activity in malignant cells. With a favorable efficacy and tolerability profile in animals, RPT1G will be advancing to the clinic in 2024.

For more information, please visit www.remedyplan.com and follow Remedy Plan on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/remedy-plan/

