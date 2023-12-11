LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH UNITED KINGDOM LAUNCH

The Best-in-Class Brand will be Sold Exclusively at Selfridges

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, the ultra-premium agave spirit brand, is now available in the United Kingdom – marking the brand's European expansion. Founded in 2020 by Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio, with legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James, the products will be launching exclusively with Selfridges across its four stores and at selfridges.com. This news comes on the heels of the brand's international debut in Dubai earlier this year.

"I am thrilled to announce that Lobos 1707 & Mezcal is now available in Selfridges and welcome the UK to our wolf pack," said Diego Osorio, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal. "We encourage everyone to visit Selfridges and experience our best-in-class tequila!"

Fans of the brand will be able to find Lobos 1707 in Selfridges stores in London, Birmingham, Manchester Exchange Square and Manchester Trafford. The Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila and the premium Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo expressions will be available for purchase in-store or at selfridges.com for delivery or store collection, prices range from £64.99 to £180.

Sourced from the finest ingredients, Lobos 1707's portfolio is all natural and gluten-free, with zero color or flavor additives. Influenced by both old and new world techniques, Lobos 1707 is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and is harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, Mexico. The liquid is aged in American White Oak Barrels, then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method resulting in unique, elevated flavor profiles and a smooth finish in every bottle.

"It's exciting to see our Pack continue to grow as we expand our footprint around the world," said LeBron James, Investor and Partner of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal. "We can't wait for people in the UK and all over to taste our best-in-class liquid."

ABOUT LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL

Lobos 1707 Tequila is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 Tequila in 2020 with backing from legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of five ultra-premium award-winning offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, Lobos 1707 Añejo Tequila (limited release), and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artisanal. All sourced from the finest ingredients, Lobos 1707's portfolio is all natural and gluten-free, with zero color or flavor additives. Lobos 1707 Tequila, made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, is harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and the Mezcal Artisanal, made from Espadin, is distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, aged in American white oak barrels, then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method for unique and elevated flavor profiles. Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards. Since its recent launch, the Lobos 1707 Limited-Edition Añejo Tequila has won gold at the 2023 SFWSC and 91points at the 2023 Chilled 100 Awards. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707. For more information on Lobos 1707, visit www.lobos1707.com or follow us on Instagram @lobos1707.

