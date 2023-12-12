Practice Better Becomes First AI-Powered Practice Management Platform for Health and Wellness Professionals

Additional innovation saves practitioners hours per week on manual charting, giving back time to focus on clients

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Better , the all-in-one practice management software platform for health and wellness professionals, today announced the addition of an AI (Artificial Intelligence) Charting Assistant, making it the first AI-powered practice management platform for health and wellness practitioners and coaches. Practice Better's AI Charting Assistant securely records, transcribes, and summarizes client sessions right inside the practitioner's charting workflow, giving practitioners back crucial time with their clients to spend on holistic care rather than manual note-taking. Following the integration of That Clean Life earlier this month, AI Charting Assistant is the next evolution in the company's mission to empower health and wellness professionals to help millions of clients live better lives.

Health and wellness professionals spend crucial time during a session taking manual notes while simultaneously engaging in meaningful discussions with clients. Practitioners report that post-session note-taking can require an average of six hours per week. Practice Better AI Charting Assistant empowers practitioners to focus on their clients with its transcribing and session summary capabilities in bulleted outlines, SOAP notes or narrative formation, as well as clear action items for both practitioner and client. Health and wellness professionals can reduce their time spent on charting and documentation by 50%, streamlining their practice management workflow and improving work-life balance.

"Session time with clients is sacred and deserves a practitioner's uninterrupted attention where they can solely focus on building relationships, asking in-depth questions and offering exceptional guidance rather than multi-tasking and worrying about note-taking during the session," Kim Walsh, CEO of Practice Better. "As the first AI-powered practice management platform, practitioners can now end each call with the confidence that Practice Better AI Charting Assistant has captured the details of client sessions quickly, accurately, and automatically and they can save their time and focus on what matters – their clients."

Health and wellness professionals can automatically pull session summaries into their chart notes and even jump to key discussion points in the session recording for reference. Generated action items remove the burden from both practitioner and client. Practice Better AI Charting Assistant complies with HIPAA, PIPEDA, and GDPR regulations.

"I can be more present and not worry about missing part of an important conversation with my client as my note-taking time is cut in half," said Candice Esposito, Naturopathic and Functional Medicine Doctor. "With Practice Better AI Charting Assistant, my clients also appreciate having a resource to refer back to, removing the instinct to take their own notes and instead embrace the session."

Practice Better is a leading all-in-one practice management platform with a mission to empower health and wellness professionals to help millions of clients live better lives. The company serves 15,000+ customers in 70+ countries, reaches more than 1 million clients across the globe, and processes hundreds of millions of dollars annually in payments on behalf of its customers. From its earliest days supporting thousands of nutrition-focused practitioners and coaches, Practice Better has been embraced by a wide range of health and wellness practitioners, including naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, and mental health therapists. The platform empowers wellness professionals to streamline administrative work, engage clients, and scale their practices beyond the traditional 1:1 model. Customers consistently award Practice Better the highest satisfaction scores in the field and recommend it enthusiastically to their friends. Learn more at practicebetter.io .

