David Mann Joins SponsorUnited as Chief Financial Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsorUnited , the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform tracking over 1.6 million sponsorships and endorsements for 330,000 brands, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its executive leadership team with the hiring of David Mann as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Mann will be at the helm of all financial activities, including Controllership, Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Investor Relations, and Treasury.

Mann has an impressive track record spanning more than 20 years in finance leadership roles. He also has demonstrated exceptional skill in guiding software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies through significant revenue growth and operational scaling. Most recently, as CFO at Repsly, a Boston-based growth equity-backed company, he helped drive rapid revenue growth and capital raising efforts, and was instrumental in building a robust financial team and infrastructure. While at Constant Contact, a leading digital marketing and automation platform, Mann played a key role in managing the company through hyper-growth and supported its successful IPO.

His diverse background also includes finance leadership positions at Tufts Health Plan (now Point32Health) and Raytheon. He also worked in investment banking at Citibank, research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, and treasury at GTECH (now IGT). He received an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

"As we continue to scale and innovate at SponsorUnited, David's deep expertise in financial strategy and operations, combined with his proven success in high-growth environments, is valuable to our overarching vision and objectives," said Bob Lynch, Founder and CEO of SponsorUnited. "His expertise in financial leadership, particularly in fast-paced companies, will steer us into the next phase of growth and success."

"The team at SponsorUnited has built a great product and world-class customers," said Mann. "I am excited to help lead the company into its next phase of growth."

Mann's appointment comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to set benchmarks in the sports and entertainment intelligence domain.

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, delivering actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships. We provide unrivaled knowledge across the sponsorship and media landscape so our clients can make impactful decisions that drive business.

With over 330,000 brands, 1.6 million deals, and 11.4 million data points across sports, entertainment, media, and talent, our SaaS database enables brands, rights holders, and agencies to partner more effectively. By delivering real-time trends, on-demand research, and the most comprehensive data available, we connect the entire sponsorship ecosystem and are rewriting the partnership playbook.

SponsorUnited was ranked on the Inc. 5000—the most prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America—in both 2022 and 2023. Visit https://sponsorunited.com/ to learn more and discover exclusive data and insights to make intelligent partnership decisions at speed and scale.

