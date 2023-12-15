Atlanta Motorsports Park Receives 2023 Outstanding Facility Award

DAWSONVILLE, Ga., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) is thrilled to announce its receipt of the prestigious 2023 Outstanding Facility Award, presented by SPEED SPORT, at the Race Track Owner's Conference, held on December 4-7 2023 in conjunction with the PRI Trade Show in Indianapolis. This accolade recognizes AMP's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the high-performance driving and racing industry, setting a high benchmark for facilities worldwide.

AMP relentlessly pursues methods of enhancing the member and visitor experience, something that's evident in its latest facility upgrades. This year alone, the park launched the third phase of its luxury member condo development, as well as a new exclusive lounge and sky viewing deck for members. Other notable new enhancements include the installation of ten level 3 fast chargers for high-performance electric vehicles, signifying a step forward in embracing sustainable racing technologies. AMP is the first track in North America to offer such extensive EV charging capabilities.

Strategic partnerships play a pivotal role in AMP's success. Notably, its 2023 collaboration with Caffeine and Octane Lanier Raceway for the "Caffeine and Exotics at AMP" showcased the park's ability to host premier automotive events and foster community engagement.

Earlier this year, in a landmark decision, the city of Dawsonville granted AMP critical zoning approvals, paving the way for a further expansion. This exciting new development promises even more heart-pounding experiences for motorsports enthusiasts and casual visitors, reinforcing AMP's position as a leader in the industry.

Jeremy Porter, CEO of Atlanta Motorsports Park, expressed his excitement and gratitude: "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We're honored to be recognized and excited for the future as we continue to innovate and provide unparalleled experiences for our members and guests."

Joe Tripp, CEO SPEED SPORT added: "For 90 years, SPEED SPORT has been chronicling the greatest stories in motorsports - from the world's greatest tracks. Atlanta Motorsports Park certainly deserves a place amongst the best. The "Outstanding Facility of the Year" award is our way of celebrating these amazing venues and the outstanding contribution they make to our sport."

AMP's 2023 Outstanding Facility Award caps off over a decade to provide the ultimate destination for performance racing enthusiasts. Through its continual improvement and expansion of facilities to its commitment to remain in-step with advances like the growing use of performance EVs in racing, the motorsports park and member resort constantly strives for ways to improve while delivering the most-exciting experience possible for members, visitors, and the entire speed enthusiast community.

Atlanta Motorsports Park, located in the heart of Georgia, is a world-class motorsports facility. Known for its unique track layout and commitment to excellence, AMP offers a variety of experiences for racing enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Its focus on innovation and member satisfaction has established it as a premier destination in the world of motorsports.

Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) is the first green, sustainable motorsports country club of its kind for high performance cars, motorcycles and karts. In addition to providing a driver's haven for its members, Atlanta Motorsports Park offers private track rentals, corporate group options as well as the world's most unique kart track.

Since its inception in 2012, AMP's mission has been to make motorsports accessible in an environment that offers unmatched hospitality, world-class amenities and two of the most technically challenging race circuits in the USA.

Its main road circuit is a two mile long road course that was designed by Formula One track architect Hermann Tilke. It was also voted a top 10 track in North America by 'Road and Track Magazine'. Built to the CIK Level A/1 standard and featuring more elevation changes than any kart track in the world, AMP's kart circuit provides an unparalleled training base for professional racers as well as total novices. Thanks to its unique kart and road racing facilities, AMP provides a training proving ground and ladder to motorsports like no other venue in the USA.

