Hormel Foods Once Again Named Category Captain by Progressive Grocer

Insights-led innovation, analytics and strategy helped the company elevate retail-store sales in 2023

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced that it has once again been honored as a Category Captain by Progressive Grocer magazine. This prestigious designation recognizes the company's exceptional performance in the grocery industry and its commitment to providing solutions and insights to drive sales growth in stores in 2023. Hormel Foods was named a Category Captain in the "salty snacks/snack nuts" and "refrigerated dinners" categories.

"We are delighted to be acknowledged for our ongoing strategic collaboration with our retail partners," said Melissa Muckel, director of sales strategy, Retail Sales. "Hormel Foods has an impressive track record with the Progressive Grocer's Category Captain award and this recognition speaks to our commitment to leading with insights and a being a team that retailers can confidently partner with to enhance the retail store experience."

According to Progressive Grocer, team members from Hormel Foods used insights and analytics to help a large retail customer grow significant sales and volume in the snack nuts category in partnership with the Planters® brand.

Additionally, the company worked with another major discount chain to offer their shoppers affordable and convenient meal-based dinner entrees. After just 26 weeks, the category has grown at twice the rate of total food for the chain.

To view the complete list of 2023 Category Captains and learn more about some of the company's category management initiatives, visit: https://progressivegrocer.com/progressive-grocer-declares-years-category-captains

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

