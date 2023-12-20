BlackBerry Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Delivers sequential and year-over-year revenue growth in both IoT and Cybersecurity

Non-GAAP earnings per share beats expectations

Significantly improves operating cash usage sequentially

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024:

Total company revenue of $175 million .

IoT revenue of $55 million .

Cybersecurity revenue of $114 million .

Licensing & Other revenue of $6 million .

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share of $0.01 and GAAP basic loss per share of $0.04 .

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2023 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

"This was a good quarter for BlackBerry. Our IoT business delivered solid revenue growth and continued its impressive design win momentum. We showed particular strength in Automotive, especially in ADAS where we continue to expand our market position," said John J. Giamatteo, CEO, BlackBerry. "We also saw a strong quarter for the Cybersecurity business, securing large strategic deals with leading government agencies that helped drive strong sequential revenue growth and margin expansion. Work has commenced to fully separate and significantly rightsize our businesses, and we expect to further reduce operating cashflow usage in Q4."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Total company revenue was $175 million .

Total company non-GAAP and GAAP gross margin increased to 73%.

IoT revenue was $55 million , a 12% sequential and 8% year-over-year increase; IoT gross margin was 84%.

Cybersecurity revenue was $114 million , a 44% sequential and 8% year-over-year increase; Cyber gross margin improved by 14 percentage points sequentially to 68%.

Cybersecurity ARR was $273 million .

Cybersecurity billings were $109 million .

Licensing and Other revenue was $6 million .

Non-GAAP operating profit was $13 million and GAAP operating loss was $11 million .

Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was $271 million .

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

BlackBerry appoints cybersecurity industry veteran, and President of BlackBerry's Cybersecurity division, John Giamatteo as CEO

Process underway to establish fully standalone IoT and Cybersecurity divisions, separating centralized functions and right-sizing cost structures to increase options for maximizing shareholder value

BlackBerry announces partial extension of convertible debentures, fully repaying $365 million of the 2020 debentures and issuing $150 million of short-term debentures on substantially identical terms

BlackBerry secures significant, multi-year deal to provide full suite of cybersecurity solutions to the Government of Malaysia

United States Department of Homeland Security awards new PENS contract to BlackBerry, utilizing BlackBerry® AtHoc® critical event management (CEM) solution

BlackBerry launches Generative AI-powered cybersecurity assistant to increase efficiency and reduce fatigue for CISO teams

BlackBerry announces enhancements to BlackBerry SecuSUITE® for Government, including encrypted video and group audio calls

Outlook

BlackBerry is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending February 29, 2024).

Total BlackBerry revenue: $150 - $159 million IoT revenue: $62 - $66 million Cyber revenue: $83 - $88 million Licensing & Other revenue: Approximately $5 million

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios used by the company to comparable U.S. GAAP measures and an explanation of why the company uses them.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, which can be accessed using the following link (here) or through the Company's investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (877) 883-0383 and entering Elite Entry Number 7908097.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on December 20, 2023, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 1117356.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives including its expectations with respect to increasing and enhancing its product and service offerings.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, strategy, opportunities and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, competition, BlackBerry's expectations regarding its financial performance, and BlackBerry's expectations regarding its ability to repay at maturity, or possibly refinance, its debentures. Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to the following factors: BlackBerry's proposed business unit separation, including risk that it may disrupt BlackBerry's operations or adversely impact its relationships with business partners and customers and its ability to attract and retain key employees, and risk that BlackBerry may not be able to complete the separation successfully and in a timely manner, or at all; BlackBerry's ability to enhance, develop, introduce or monetize products and services for the enterprise market in a timely manner with competitive pricing, features and performance; BlackBerry's ability to maintain or expand its customer base for its software and services offerings to grow revenue or achieve sustained profitability; the intense competition faced by BlackBerry; the occurrence or perception of a breach of BlackBerry's network cybersecurity measures, or an inappropriate disclosure of confidential or personal information; the failure or perceived failure of BlackBerry's solutions to detect or prevent security vulnerabilities; BlackBerry's continuing ability to attract new personnel, retain existing key personnel and manage its potential CEO succession and staffing effectively; litigation against BlackBerry; BlackBerry's dependence on its relationships with resellers and channel partners; acquisitions, divestitures and other business initiatives; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; network disruptions or other business interruptions; BlackBerry's ability to foster an ecosystem of third-party application developers; BlackBerry's products and services being dependent upon interoperability with rapidly changing systems provided by third parties; BlackBerry's ability to obtain rights to use third-party software and its use of open source software; failure to protect BlackBerry's intellectual property and to earn expected revenues from intellectual property rights; BlackBerry being found to have infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; the substantial asset risk faced by BlackBerry, including the potential for charges related to its long-lived assets and goodwill; BlackBerry's indebtedness; tax provision changes, the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities; the use and management of user data and personal information; government regulations applicable to BlackBerry's products and services, including products containing encryption capabilities; environmental, social and governance expectations and standards; the failure of BlackBerry's suppliers, subcontractors, channel partners and representatives to use acceptable ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws; regulations regarding health and safety, hazardous materials usage and conflict minerals; foreign operations, including fluctuations in foreign currencies; adverse economic, geopolitical and environmental conditions; the fluctuation of BlackBerry's quarterly revenue and operating results; the volatility of the market price of BlackBerry's common shares; and rising inflation.

These risk factors and others relating to BlackBerry are discussed in greater detail in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and the company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, except as required by law.

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

November 30, 2023

August 31, 2023

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022 Revenue $ 175

$ 132

$ 169

$ 680

$ 505 Cost of sales 48

47

60

289

186 Gross margin 127

85

109

391

319 Gross margin % 72.6 %

64.4 %

64.5 %

57.5 %

63.2 % Operating expenses

















Research and development 42

50

52

146

159 Selling, marketing and administration 85

73

89

258

257 Amortization 13

14

26

42

78 Impairment of long-lived assets 11

1

—

11

4 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net —

—

—

—

(6) Debentures fair value adjustment (13)

(6)

(56)

3

(112) Litigation settlement —

—

—

—

165

138

132

111

460

545 Operating loss (11)

(47)

(2)

(69)

(226) Investment income (loss), net 5

7

2

15

(1) Loss before income taxes (6)

(40)

—

(54)

(227) Provision for income taxes 15

2

4

20

12 Net loss $ (21)

$ (42)

$ (4)

$ (74)

$ (239) Loss per share

















Basic $ (0.04)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.41) Diluted $ (0.05)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.54)



















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000s)

















Basic 584,331

583,524

578,948

583,559

577,718 Diluted 638,470

583,524

639,781

583,559

638,551 Total common shares outstanding (000s) 585,340

583,684

580,346

585,340

580,346

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets





As at



November 30, 2023

February 28, 2023 Assets







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 210

$ 295 Short-term investments

—

131 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6 and $1, respectively

183

120 Other receivables

8

12 Income taxes receivable

5

3 Other current assets

44

182



450

743 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

25

27 Long-term investments

36

34 Other long-term assets

66

8 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

41

44 Property, plant and equipment, net

22

25 Intangible assets, net

163

203 Goodwill

597

595



$ 1,400

$ 1,679 Liabilities







Current







Accounts payable

$ 17

$ 24 Accrued liabilities

125

143 Income taxes payable

33

20 Debentures

150

367 Deferred revenue, current

183

175



508

729 Deferred revenue, non-current

19

40 Operating lease liabilities

47

52 Other long-term liabilities

1

1



575

822 Shareholders' equity







Capital stock and additional paid-in capital

2,941

2,909 Deficit

(2,102)

(2,028) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14)

(24)



825

857



$ 1,400

$ 1,679

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Nine Months Ended

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (74)

$ (239) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Amortization 46

85 Stock-based compensation 28

23 Impairment of long-lived assets 11

4 Intellectual property disposed of by sale 147

— Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net —

(6) Debentures fair value adjustment 3

(112) Operating leases (7)

(12) Other —

7 Net changes in working capital items





Accounts receivable, net of allowance (63)

7 Other receivables 4

16 Income taxes receivable (2)

4 Other assets (58)

(2) Accounts payable (7)

(1) Accrued liabilities (16)

(2) Income taxes payable 13

10 Deferred revenue (13)

(35) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12

(253) Cash flows from investing activities





Acquisition of long-term investments (2)

(2) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (5)

(5) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment —

17 Acquisition of intangible assets (12)

(24) Acquisition of short-term investments (92)

(393) Proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments 223

533 Net cash provided by investing activities 112

126 Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of common shares 4

6 Maturity of 2020 Debentures (365)

— Issuance of Extension Debentures 150

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (211)

6 Effect of foreign exchange loss on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents —

(3) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents during the period (87)

(124) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 322

406 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 235

$ 282



As at November 30, 2023

February 28, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 210

$ 295 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 25

27 Short-term investments —

131 Long-term investments 36

34

$ 271

$ 487

Reconciliations of the Company's Segment Results to the Consolidated Results

The following tables show information by operating segment for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022. The Company reports segment information in accordance with U.S. GAAP Accounting Standards Codification Section 280 based on the "management" approach. The management approach designates the internal reporting used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker for making decisions and assessing performance of the Company's reportable operating segments.



For the Three Months Ended (in millions) (unaudited)

Cybersecurity

IoT

Licensing and Other

Segment Totals

November 30,

November 30,

November 30,

November 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Segment revenue $ 114

$ 106

$ 55

$ 51

$ 6

$ 12

$ 175

$ 169 Segment cost of sales 37

46

9

10

1

4

47

60 Segment gross margin $ 77

$ 60

$ 46

$ 41

$ 5

$ 8

$ 128

$ 109 Segment gross margin % 68 %

57 %

84 %

80 %

83 %

67 %

73 %

64 %

The following table reconciles the Company's segment results for the three months ended November 30, 2023 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:



For the Three Months Ended November 30, 2023

(in millions) (unaudited)

Cybersecurity

IoT Licensing and Other Segment Totals

Reconciling Items

Consolidated U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 114

$ 55

$ 6

$ 175

$ —

$ 175 Cost of sales 37

9

1

47

1

48 Gross margin (1) $ 77

$ 46

$ 5

$ 128

$ (1)

$ 127 Operating expenses















138

138 Investment income, net















(5)

(5) Loss before income taxes



















$ (6)

______________________________

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three months ended November 30, 2023.

The following tables reconcile the Company's segment results for the three months ended November 30, 2022 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:



For the Three Months Ended November 30, 2022

(in millions) (unaudited)

Cybersecurity

IoT Licensing and Other Segment Totals

Reconciling Items

Consolidated U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 106

$ 51

$ 12

$ 169

$ —

$ 169 Cost of sales 46

10

4

60

—

60 Gross margin (1) $ 60

$ 41

$ 8

$ 109

$ —

$ 109 Operating expenses















111

111 Investment income, net















(2)

(2) Loss before income taxes



















$ —

______________________________

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three months ended November 30, 2022.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures

In the Company's internal reports, management evaluates the performance of the Company's business on a non-GAAP basis by excluding the impact of certain items below from the Company's U.S. GAAP financial results. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide management, as well as readers of the Company's financial statements, with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and is useful in helping management and readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

Readers are cautioned that adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expense, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted income (loss) per share, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted selling, marketing and administrative expense, adjusted amortization expense, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) margin percentage, adjusted EBITDA margin percentage and free cash flow (usage) and similar measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in the context of the U.S. GAAP results, which are described in this MD&A and presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022 Gross margin

$ 127

$ 109 Stock compensation expense

1

— Adjusted gross margin

$ 128

$ 109









Gross margin %

72.6 %

64.5 % Stock compensation expense

0.5 %

— % Adjusted gross margin %

73.1 %

64.5 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating expense for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022 Operating expense

$ 138

$ 111 Restructuring charges

9

— Stock compensation expense

7

8 Debentures fair value adjustment

(13)

(56) Acquired intangibles amortization

9

22 LLA impairment charge

11

— Adjusted operating expense

$ 115

$ 137

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022 to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022







Basic

earnings (loss) per share





Basic loss per share Net loss

$ (21)

$(0.04)

$ (4)

$(0.01) Restructuring charges

9





—



Stock compensation expense

8





8



Debentures fair value adjustment

(13)





(56)



Acquired intangibles amortization

9





22



LLA impairment charge

11





—



Adjusted income (loss)

$ 3

$0.01

$ (30)

$(0.05)

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022 Research and development

$ 42

$ 52 Stock compensation expense

2

2 Adjusted research and development

$ 40

$ 50









Selling, marketing and administration

$ 85

$ 89 Restructuring charges

9

— Stock compensation expense

5

6 Adjusted selling, marketing and administration

$ 71

$ 83









Amortization

$ 13

$ 26 Acquired intangibles amortization

9

22 Adjusted amortization

$ 4

$ 4

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022 are reflected in the table below.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022 Operating loss

$ (11)

$ (2) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss







Restructuring charges

9

— Stock compensation expense

8

8 Debentures fair value adjustment

(13)

(56) Acquired intangibles amortization

9

22 LLA impairment charge

11

— Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss

24

(26) Adjusted operating income (loss)

13

(28) Amortization

14

28 Acquired intangibles amortization

(9)

(22) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 18

$ (22)









Revenue

$ 175

$ 169 Adjusted operating income (loss) margin % (1)

7 %

(17 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)

10 %

(13 %)

______________________________

(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (loss) by revenue. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the nine months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the nine months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below:

For the Nine Months Ended (in millions)

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022 Gross margin

$ 391

$ 319 Stock compensation expense

3

2 Adjusted gross margin

$ 394

$ 321









Gross margin %

57.5 %

63.2 % Stock compensation expense

0.4 %

0.4 % Adjusted gross margin %

57.9 %

63.6 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating expense for the nine months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Nine Months Ended (in millions)

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022 Operating expense

$ 460

$ 545 Restructuring charges

17

4 Stock compensation expense

25

19 Debentures fair value adjustment

3

(112) Acquired intangibles amortization

29

67 LLA impairment charge

11

4 Litigation settlement

—

165 Adjusted operating expense

$ 375

$ 398

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the nine months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022 to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share is reflected in the table below:

For the Nine Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022







Basic earnings (loss) per share





Basic loss per share Net loss

$ (74)

$(0.13)

$ (239)

$(0.41) Restructuring charges

17





4



Stock compensation expense

28





21



Debentures fair value adjustment

3





(112)



Acquired intangibles amortization

29





67



LLA impairment charge

11





4



Litigation settlement

—





165



Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 14

$0.02

$ (90)

$(0.16)

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the nine months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Nine Months Ended (in millions)

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022 Research and development

$ 146

$ 159 Stock compensation expense

6

6 Adjusted research and development

$ 140

$ 153









Selling, marketing and administration

$ 258

$ 257 Restructuring charges

17

4 Stock compensation expense

19

13 Adjusted selling, marketing and administration

$ 222

$ 240









Amortization

$ 42

$ 78 Acquired intangibles amortization

29

67 Adjusted amortization

$ 13

$ 11

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the nine months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022 are reflected in the table below.

For the Nine Months Ended (in millions)

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022 Operating loss

$ (69)

$ (226) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss







Restructuring charges

17

4 Stock compensation expense

28

21 Debentures fair value adjustment

3

(112) Acquired intangibles amortization

29

67 LLA impairment charge

11

4 Litigation settlement

—

165 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss

88

149 Adjusted operating income (loss)

19

(77) Amortization

46

85 Acquired intangibles amortization

(29)

(67) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 36

$ (59)









Revenue

$ 680

$ 505 Adjusted operating income (loss) margin % (1)

3 %

(15 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)

5 %

(12 %)

______________________________

(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (loss) by revenue. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue.

The Company uses free cash flow (usage) when assessing its sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. The Company believes that free cash flow (usage) is helpful in understanding the Company's capital requirements and provides an additional means to reflect the cash flow trends in the Company's business.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and November 30, 2022 to free cash flow (usage) is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022 Net cash used in operating activities

$ (31)

$ (185) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(2)

(1) Free cash flow (usage)

$ (33)

$ (186)

Key Metrics

The Company regularly monitors a number of financial and operating metrics, including the following key metrics, in order to measure the Company's current performance and estimated future performance. Readers are cautioned that annual recurring revenue ("ARR"), dollar-based net retention rate ("DBNRR"), Cybersecurity total contract value ("TCV") billings, and recurring revenue percentage do not have any standardized meaning and are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

November 30, 2023 Cybersecurity Annual Recurring Revenue

$ 273 Cybersecurity Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate

82 % Cybersecurity Total Contract Value Billings

$ 109 Recurring Software Product Revenue

~ 70%

