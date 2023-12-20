Meilleur Technologies Inc. Announces Execution of Manufacturing Agreement with PharmaLogic for Production of the Next-Generation Amyloid PET Imaging Biomarker, NAV4694

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meilleur Technologies Inc. (MTI) today announced it has signed an agreement with PharmaLogic Holdings Corporation ("PharmaLogic") granting PharmaLogic the rights to manufacture fluorine-18 [F18]NAV4694, a next-generation investigational imaging biomarker used in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging studies to assess the status of amyloid plaque in the brain. Amyloid plaques are one of the pathological hallmarks of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's Disease (AD).

Under the terms of the agreement, PharmaLogic will manufacture [F18]NAV4694 for use in clinical trials at select United States-based radiopharmacies.

"We are delighted that the NAV-694 clinical and research program will be supported by PharmaLogic's extensive PET manufacturing and dispensing expertise," said Rick Hiatt, President and CEO of Meilleur Technologies, Inc. "Meilleur is focused on enabling acceleration of technologies that have the potential to advance the fight against debilitating neurodegenerative disease. Additionally, we believe NAV4694 has unique properties that will prove useful in developing current and future therapeutic agents in neurodegenerative disease and are excited to add PharmaLogic to our growing network of pharmaceutical and academic partners. Our goal is to expand the availability of this novel investigational imaging agent to the broader scientific community."

"PharmaLogic is pleased to partner with Meilleur Technologies furthering our commitment to help combat some of the world's most challenging diseases, including Alzheimer's Disease," said Steve Chilinski, CEO of PharmaLogic.

About Meilleur Technologies, Inc.

Meilleur's vision is to be the premier provider of imaging biomarkers for neurological pathologies, associated information technology and related tools to accelerate the development, approval, and adoption of effective therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Meilleur's late-stage biomarker, NAV-4694, provides Pharma and Academic researchers with a 'best in class' second generation ß-Amyloid imaging biomarker capable of detecting and validating Disease Modifying Therapies with the highest possible precision and accuracy for determining the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

About PharmaLogic

PharmaLogic is a world-class North American contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. In addition to an established and reliable network of radiopharmacies, PharmaLogic has decades of expertise in drug development from discovery, through manufacturing and commercialization. The Company seeks to take the lead in the advancement of radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. For more information, visit: www.radiopharmacy.com

