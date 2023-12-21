New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.

TJX Recalls Foldable Wood and Rope Bistro Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard (24-068)

Klein Tools Recalls Blackfire and Klein Tools Power Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards(24-067)

FeraDyne Outdoors Recalls Rhino Tree Stands Due to Fall Hazard (24-066)

DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard (24-065)

Brandline Recalls HEAO High Chairs Due to Risk of Suffocation, Entrapment and Laceration Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Standards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (24-064)

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

