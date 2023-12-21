Zoomlion Spearheads Construction of the Largest Chinese Antarctic Station in Ross Sea, Showcasing Engineering Excellence in Extreme Conditions

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK) has recently joined forces to construct China's fifth Antarctic research station on Inexpressible Island in Terra Nova Bay, Ross Sea. Utilizing its advanced telescopic boom crawler cranes, Zoomlion demonstrates its engineering prowess in harsh environmental conditions.

The Station, spanning an area of 5,244 square meters, is currently under full-scale construction. It stands as a testament to intensive, efficient, green, low-carbon, and advanced intelligent construction. The Station, projected to be completed within 60 days, will house up to 80 researchers, supporting multi-disciplinary research in atmospheric and marine environments, and biological ecology.

Zoomlion's telescopic boom crawler cranes, the ZCT600V5, have arrived at the Ross Sea, engaging in tasks such as material unloading and participating in the steel structure assembly of the Station. The equipment demonstrates remarkable performance on the icy terrain, undeterred by the harsh Antarctic conditions of extreme cold, strong winds, and radiation.

Equipped with a 5-section,46-meter U-shaped boom, the crane leads the industry in arm length and lifting capability. Its large-track-width telescopic crawler chassis, paired with custom non-slip tracks and formidable climbing abilities, makes it ideal for complex lifting tasks in challenging environments. The ZCT600V5's modular design allows for easy transportation and quick self-assembly of its 20-ton counterweight, significantly enhancing construction efficiency, especially in the limited building period.

The Station has adopted large-scale modular construction technology to minimize on-site work. It comprises 84 large modules, designed to be installed on the main steel structure's floor, with utilities ready for immediate occupancy. Previously, Zoomlion's cranes were involved in the modular units' customization and pre-assembly in China and will continue to play a crucial role in the Antarctic, providing a robust base for explorers delving into the depths of Antarctica.

Zoomlion's role in constructing the Station marks another milestone in overcoming engineering challenges under the most demanding conditions, and the company takes immense pride in its participation. The performance of its equipment under the extreme conditions of Antarctica reflects Zoomlion's robust technical prowess. Furthermore, the company's contributions to scientific research stand as a testament to its unwavering commitment to exerting a positive influence on the world.

