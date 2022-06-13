Beat the Heat: 5 Tips to Minimize the Strain on Your HVAC

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aire Serv and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aire Serv, visit https://www.aireserv.com.

When summer temperatures heat up in the Central Shenandoah Valley, the last thing you want is your AC to break down. To make sure it stays running smoothly, keep these tips in mind to lessen the strain on your HVAC this summer:

1. Replace your Air Filter

Changing your air filter is one of the easiest ways to ease the stress on your HVAC. Other than service visits for Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley, aim to change your filter monthly. When the filter gets clogged, it lowers your HVAC’s efficiency and makes it work harder, leading to faster breakdowns.

2. Install a Smart Thermostat

Having a smart thermostat makes adjusting your home’s temperature easy. While you’re out of the house, you can change the thermostat to a higher degree just by using your phone. You’ll save your AC the effort during the day, but still be able to make your home cool and comfortable before coming back.

If you’re interested in the benefits a smart thermostat offers, reach out to our team at Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley at (540) 696-5394 for more information.

3. Reduce the Heat Inside Your Home

Make sure you have quality windows and blinds to help block the outdoor heat, and ensure they stay closed when you’re not at home. Don’t forget – summer is grilling season! Bust out that grill and cook on your patio – it’ll save your house the heat from cooking inside.

4. Install an Attic Fan

If you have an attic, there’s a chance it might be introducing unwanted heat inside your home. Attics can trap heat and spread it throughout other rooms, causing your AC to go into overdrive. Putting in an attic fan is a low-cost solution, and it’ll save you from a pricey energy bill. Want to learn more about how to save energy throughout your home? Give the team at Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley a call today! (540) 696-5394

5. Schedule Regular Maintenance

Having your HVAC inspected regularly and scheduling seasonal tune-ups will keep your units running efficiently. Our professionals at Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley are happy to make sure yours is ready to take on the summer heat.

We want you to stay cool and comfortable as the season heats up in Central Shenandoah Valley. Our team of experts at Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley at (540) 696-5394 are glad to answer any questions you have about keeping your AC in check when you need it most.