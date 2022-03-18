Everything You Need To Know About Spring Cleaning

There may be six more weeks of winter still to come thanks to the irritating predictions of a certain Punxsutawney rodent, but what better way to prepare for the warmer weather than by getting a jump on spring cleaning now so that you can laze away those warmer days?

Start Tidying up Your AC System Now for Spring and Summer Weather

Is AC cleaning not usually on your spring cleaning to-do list? Make it a regular! It’ll reward you with lower cooling bills and more comfortable temperatures this summer, as well as extend the life of your system.

Ditch Dirty Filters

Does your air filter really need a spring-cleaning? If it’s been more than three months since your last filter change or cleaning, you’re past due. In fact, that linty logjam could be making your system work harder and reducing its lifespan. Keep filters clean, replacing them every two to three months at a minimum, to cut down on energy use and prolong system life.

Give It the Brushoff

Using a soft broom, gently clean off the fins on your outdoor condensing unit. (That’s that big metal box outside with the fan in it for those of you scratching your heads.) Clear away weeds, plants, leaves and other accumulated debris. The brushoff not enough? Turning off the power and hosing off your outdoor unit occasionally can help as well. Why does the outdoor unit need to be part of spring-cleaning? Blocked airflow reduces your air conditioner’s efficiency.

Clear Clutter

Spring-cleaning is the perfect time to de-clutter areas around vents and air returns in your home. Check for items that may be blocking airflow and reducing efficiency such as furniture, curtains and laundry. Dirt and debris such as animal hair and dust bunnies left unattended during the winter season can also block airflow and cause your system to work harder.

