Get Ahead of HVAC Price Hikes Coming in 2023

Big things are coming in 2023 for homeowners with the new energy code regulations for heating and cooling equipment. Because of this change the price increase for 2023 is understood to be upwards of 15% to 25% on raw materials alone.

Q: Are changes to energy code regulations a regular thing?

The department of energy evaluates appliances every six years to discover whether minimum efficiency requirements and testing standards should change. In 2023, there will be an increase in minimum efficiency standards for central ac and heat pumps. This makes now the best time to upgrade and save a lot of money for the future.

Q: What is the benefit of upgrading our HVAC systems?

The industry-wide price increases will be upwards of 15% to 25% on raw materials. And the IRA has several rebates for those who qualify to put money back in their pocket even after they've upgraded their equipment.

Q: What’s the best way for folks to start the replacement conversation?

