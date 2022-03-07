Here’s Why Ventilation is So Important

Sponsored - Proper ventilation is very important. One key way that you can improve the ventilation in your home or office is by replacing the air filter. When the temperature starts rising, you and your family rely more and more on the air conditioner to keep you cool. Especially for families plagued by allergies, changing the AC filter is important for keeping all the dust mites and pet dander away.

Advice for Residential Ventilation from Our Experts

Ventilation is the proper exchange of indoor and outdoor air, and is essential to today’s airtight, energy efficient homes. Proper ventilation in your home prevents the buildup of indoor air pollutants. In addition, ventilating your home helps control moisture and temperature.

Benefits of Properly Ventilating Your Home

There are several benefits to proper ventilation:

Adequate ventilation controls the build-up of harmful pollutants in your home.

Ventilation prevents moisture problems and subsequent mold growth that can lead to wood rot, ruined insulation, and structural damage.

Ventilation controls high humidity levels that make your AC / heating system work harder, helping control energy costs and comfort levels.

Properly ventilating your home aids heating and cooling efforts, keeping you comfortable and prolonging the life of your HVAC system.

Tips & Tricks for Filter Replacement

Here are our top tips and tricks for replacing your filter:

Check the service manual to see the proper filter size and style. Write this information down, so that when you shop for filters you have it handy. The wrong size filter reduces its effectiveness.

When you filter shop, buy them by the case or stock up for several months. Find a convenient storage area nearby to make changing the filter a breeze. Pet owners should plan to change the AC or heater filter more often, perhaps twice as often for longhaired breeds.

Pay attention to the arrow markers on the filter. This indicates what direction to install the units. Putting the filter in wrong affects the airflow into the system. Write the date on the filter in pen. This provides a reference, so you know when it was last changed.

