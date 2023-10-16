How to Detect Carbon Monoxide in Your Home

(Jordan Wood)

Sure, you know carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless, and potentially deadly, but do you know how to detect it? Learn why it’s vital for homeowners to understand the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of carbon monoxide detectors.

Do I Need a Carbon Monoxide Detector?

Yes! It’s important that every home have at least one carbon monoxide detector. If the CO alarm goes off, gather your family members and leave the house immediately. Then call the fire department.

Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless and tasteless. A functioning carbon monoxide detector is the only way to say with certainty that your space is or is not currently impacted by leaking carbon monoxide.

How Many Carbon Monoxide Detectors Are Needed in a House?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that homeowners install, at minimum, one carbon monoxide detector per floor. That means that a two-story home with a basement would require at least three carbon monoxide detectors, whereas a small, one-bedroom or studio apartment might only need one. Installing a detector on every level of your home will help detect a carbon monoxide leak before it has the chance to make its way to the next floor, providing early warning.

It’s also recommended that homeowners install additional carbon monoxide detectors outside of bedrooms, so each has its own dedicated carbon monoxide detector. This is important because sleeping persons are especially at risk; they typically succumb to CO poisoning unless woken up by an alarm. Carbon monoxide detectors need to be close enough to bedrooms to wake inhabitants should a leak begin in the middle of the night.

How Should I Maintain My Carbon Monoxide Detectors?

There are two rules for properly maintaining your carbon monoxide detectors:

Test your carbon monoxide detectors and change their batteries twice a year. A good rule of thumb is to give your CO detectors fresh new batteries when daylight savings time begins and ends (at the same time you test your home’s smoke detectors).

Even if they seem to be functioning properly, replace your carbon monoxide detectors every five years. This will help mitigate the risk that your CO detector stops functioning part way through the year.

