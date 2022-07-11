How Getting a New HVAC Saves You Money in the Long Run

Sponsored - Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley understands buying a new HVAC system is a big investment. But if your existing units are constantly needing repairs, replacement may be the best option. Your HVAC plays a huge role in your total energy consumption. The total savings you’ll receive after installing a new system is worth the replacement.

Replacing your HVAC system comes with a list of benefits. Here are just a few you can look forward to:

Efficiency

If your HVAC is over 10 years old, it probably isn’t performing as well as it used to. By upgrading your HVAC to a new, more efficient model, you can earn 20-40% in savings on your energy costs.

Advancements in technology have led to cutting-edge HVAC products, units, and services. The Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ration (SEER) ratings determine an HVAC system’s efficiency. The higher the rating, the more efficient the unit. Today, an HVAC unit from Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley can score a 25, but 15 years ago, the highest rating was only an 18!

offers the best selection of new HVAC units to choose from, so you can look forward to saving while living comfortably.

Fewer Repairs

Even with the proper care and maintenance, HVACs deteriorate over time. They’re subject to the same wear and tear as many appliances, but getting a new system means no more worrying about constant repairs. If your HVAC repair bills, along with your energy bill, have been higher than usual, getting a new unit is the most beneficial choice. A new HVAC will help you save on utility, maintenance, and electricity costs.

Incentives

When you’re looking for a new HVAC, most manufacturers will offer rebates and incentives depending on a new unit’s SEER rating. If you qualify for an incentive, getting a more energy-efficient HVAC can help you save money in the future.

to see which new HVAC system is right for you and your home.

Better Airflow and Air Quality

Your home’s indoor airflow will improve after installing a new HVAC. A new unit not only saves money on your energy bill, but it also allows for a more comfortable home by increasing its airflow and air quality.

Upgrading your HVAC

Upgrading your HVAC

A new HVAC offers benefits that aid in savings while keeping you comfortable year-round.

https://www.aireserv.com/central-shenandoah-valley/