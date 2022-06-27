How to Save Money with a Programmable Thermostat

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aire Serv and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aire Serv, visit https://www.aireserv.com/central-shenandoah-valley/

When it comes to your HVAC, having a programmable thermostat can save you money on your next electric bill. Programmable thermostats from Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley offers the convenience of adjusting your home’s temperature based on a preset schedule, so they only heat and cool your home when needed. By reducing energy costs, they can save you nearly 10% annually.

Benefits of Programmable Thermostats

Programmable thermostats make it easy to change your home’s temperature when you’re out of the house and reset it to a comfortable temperature right before you return. For every degree your thermostat is increased in the summer (and decreased in the winter), you can save 1% on your yearly energy spending.

Tips for the Best Savings

What’s key to remember is that your savings will depend on your home’s size and location, HVAC system and what temperature keeps you most comfortable. You may need to increase your home’s temperature by a degree or two in the summer, but the savings can be worth it.

Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind after installing your new programmable thermostat:

· Make sure you have a strong WI-FI connection to the most out of your programmable features. These can include diagnostics to help you identify if there’s a problem with your HVAC, and geo-fencing technology that senses when you’re returning home so it can adjust the temperature accordingly.

· Most programmable thermostats rely on battery power, so make sure you change the batteries when prompted.

· Typically, a programmable thermostat has two settings: temporary and permanent. Only use permanent when you’re planning to be away for an extended length of time. If you use this setting constantly, it’s likely to increase your energy bill.

