Is It Time To Replace Your HVAC System?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aire Serv and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aire Serv, visit https://www.aireserv.com/central-shenandoah-valley/.

Common Problems Affecting Residential & Commercial HVAC Systems

When your residential or commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system is giving you trouble, Aire Serv® is your HVACs EMT, 24 / 7. We offer complete home comfort, indoor air quality, and commercial services including installation, repairs and maintenance.

Benefits of Replacement

These are the benefits associated with heater / AC replacement:

Substantial Cost Savings – If your system is more than 10 years old and repair costs are approaching 50% of the value of the system, a great deal of energy can be saved by upgrading to a newer, more efficient system. Depending on the Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER), upgrading could save you 20% to 40% on heating and cooling costs.

Tax Incentives – In addition to energy savings that add up over the lifetime of your new system, available tax credits and incentives could save you up to 30% of the cost of newer, high-efficiency systems. Look for the ENERGY STAR label for your best options when considering repair vs. replacement.

Warranty – Newer units come with a warranty, which helps you save on repair costs should any issues arise.

Green Benefits – The U.S. Government and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have mandated the phase-out of R-22 refrigerant to protect the ozone. Upgrading to an R-410A system not only helps the environment, but also helps you avoid the high costs of repairing an older system as supplies of R-22 are more costly due to the phase out.

Comfort & Air Quality – Newer systems do a better job of controlling temperature and humidity, which reduces mold and mildew growth, improving both comfort and air quality in your home.

Convenience – No more waiting around in an uncomfortable home for repair services or hard-to-find parts for your old system.

Benefits of Repair

Here’s how to tell if repair, as opposed to replacement, is the right route:

The 50% Rule – If the cost of repair vs. replacement of your system is less than half of its value and you haven’t been suffering the need for monthly service calls to keep your system up and running, repair may be easier on your checkbook.

Moving – If you are planning on moving out of your current home in the immediate future and your system is still working, talk to your local real estate agent to determine whether either repair or replacement would be in your best interest.

Maintenance – If your system is sitting on the fence—neither old nor new—some simple maintenance techniques may help prolong its lifespan and make immediate replacement unnecessary. Ask your technician if this is in your best interest, and if so, what you can do to get a few more miles out of your existing system.

Recognizing the Time for Repair vs. Replacement

These are signs that it may be time to call your Aire Serv technician:

Age – When it comes to repair vs. replacement, the EPA and Department of Energy’s joint ENERGY STAR program recommend systems older than 10 years old and furnaces or boilers older than 15 years old be replaced. Though these systems may last a few years longer, they will increasingly lose energy efficiency over time, costing you energy dollars.

Uneven Temperatures – Uneven temperatures are an indicator of a possible need for a heating and cooling upgrade.

Noise – If your system has to overexert itself to keep up with the heating and cooling demands of your home, it can become excessively noisy or turn off randomly. Establish and maintain a regular maintenance schedule to preserve the function of your system, including annual professional maintenance to prevent problems before they occur.

For more information about improving indoor air quality despite outdoor allergens, please contact Aire Serv® today.

Call Aire Serv at (540) 692-6955 for an Appointment! We’re like EMTs for your HVAC!