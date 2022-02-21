Is Your Town Making You Sneeze?

aire serv native ad thumbnail feb 22 (aire serv native ad thumbnail feb 22)

One in five people is affected by allergies. Are you or a loved one a 1 in 5? In this article we will explore some of the common causes of allergies, and how Aire Serv can help.

What is an allergy? Each Spring and Fall, seasonal allergies take their toll on people across the U.S. with overactive immune systems. Triggered by normally harmless substances (pollen, food, dust, etc.), allergies make their irritating presence known with sneezes, congestion, and runny noses a plenty. And that’s if you’re lucky. If you suffer severe allergies, you could experience hives, anaphylaxis, or worse - death. There is no safe place from allergies, nor is there a cure, only prevention and treatment.

Did you know?

Allergies are the 5th leading chronic disease in America.

Allergies incidence has been increasing in frequency across the U.S. since the 1980s across all age, sex, and racial groups, accounting for more than 17 million outpatient office visits annually.

Have a parent with an allergy? You have a 1 in 3 chance of becoming effected. Both parents? Your chances increase to 7 in 10.

Reducing Outdoor Allergy Symptoms

Regardless of where you live, you can take steps every day to manage your symptoms and reduce exposure to outdoor allergens that heighten in the spring and fall. Follow these tips from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Limit outdoor activities: The best way to prevent allergy symptoms is to avoid what you’re allergic to in the first place. By limiting your time outdoors when pollen counts are high, you reduce the amount of pollen you inhale. You should also limit your time around animals that spend a lot of time outdoors.

Wear sunglasses and a hat: When you must be outside during high pollen count times, sunglasses help keep pollen out of your eyes while a hat keeps pollen off your hair.

Change your clothes and take a shower: On days when you spend a lot of time outside, change your clothes when you come back in. Then wash your body and hair sometime before bed to prevent transferring pollen to your sheets and mattress.

Keep windows closed: During pollen season, avoid opening windows to keep allergens from entering your home. To stay comfortable, run the air conditioner instead.

Use a high-efficiency filter: Your A/C will work harder to remove pollen and other allergens from the air if you fit it with a more efficient filter.

Run an air purifier: The bedroom is typically the most effective place for an air purifier, where it can clean the air while you sleep.

Wash bedding regularly: Despite your best efforts, some allergens are bound to end up in your bedding. Wash the sheets in hot water once a week to prevent allergens from accumulating. Dry bedding and clothes in the dryer, not on an outdoor clothesline.

Clean often: Vacuum and dust your home once or twice per week to remove pollen and other allergens from the carpet and other horizontal surfaces.

Keep on top of your medication: Anticipate allergy season and begin taking medicine before any symptoms appear. Most allergy medications work best when they can prevent your body from releasing histamines in the first place. Once you start experiencing symptoms, it may be too late to fully reverse them with medication.

