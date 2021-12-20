Taking care of your heater is snow joke!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aire Serv and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aire Serv, visit https://www.aireserv.com/central-shenandoah-valley/

HEAT PUMPS

Heat pumps draw air from the areas surrounding them (all four sides of the outdoor unit). It is important to clear these areas of snow and ice buildup in order to allow air to freely reach the heat pump. This will allow the heat pump to operate as efficiently as possible and will alleviate strain on the heat pump.

If possible, the space (air gap) between the heat pump and the plastic or concrete pad that the unit itself sits on should be cleared of snow to allow for drainage. .

DO NOT attempt to forcefully remove ice buildup from any part of the heat pump. If you cannot remove snow or ice easily with a broom or brush, do not try to pry or chisel ice from the unit. Doing so could cause severe damage to the heat pump.

If your heat pump is located in an area that is subject to exposure to melting snow and ice (such as underneath an overhang or gutter that may be frozen), check the unit repeatedly to ensure that ice has not built up inside the heat pump.

If you cannot clear the heat pump of snow and ice for any reason, switch the system to “Emergency Heat” at the thermostat. This will turn the heat pump off and engage electric resistance heaters that are located inside in order to provide heat for your home. This is a more expensive mode of operation for a heat pump system, so we do not advise continuing in this mode for more than a few days. If at that time, the snow and ice around the heat pump has not melted, feel free to schedule a service call with Aire Serv and a technician from our service team will be happy to assist you.

GAS FURNACE

Keeping snow and ice away from a furnace’s fresh-air intake pipes, which typically are two white plastic pipes that come out of the side of a house, is important to ensure proper operation and guard against the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Finally, if you are a geothermal heat pump owner - you have nothing to worry about! There is no outdoor unit, so there is no concern of snow or ice!

