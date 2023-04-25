What You Must Know About Duct Sealing in 2023

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aire Serv and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aire Serv, visit https://www.aireserv.com/central-shenandoah-valley/

Proper duct sealing in your home is important for your home’s air quality. Did you know that, without duct sealing, 20% to 40% of the air in your ducts can leak? Did you know that 3 out of 4 homes experience unintended air entering into and out of their ductwork? Read on to learn some other need-to-knows about duct sealing in your home.

1. Higher Energy Bills: Duct leakage results in air not getting to the intended locations in your home, resulting in higher energy bills, reduced air flow, and comfort issues.

2. Poor Air Quality: Untreated and unfiltered air from crawlspaces, attics, wall cavities, and other spaces can be pulled into ductwork and enter the home air stream.

3. Overworked HVAC: Your system is forced to work harder trying to get air where it is designed to go.

Here’s the good news: Aire Serv is here to ensure that your ducts are working properly! With duct sealing, you can expect:

1. Up to 30% Energy Savings: Reduce duct leakage by up to 95% and your energy bills by up to 30%

2. Increased Comfort: Reduce temperature differences between floors and hard to heat or cool rooms for additional comfort throughout the home.

3. Improved Air Quality: Reduce dust, allergens, and pollutants entering the air stream and in your living areas

4. Extend Your HVAC Equipment’s Lifetime: Extend the life of the most expensive system in your home by reducing the effort your HVAC equipment needs to meet your comfort needs.

