What You Need to Know about Heat Pumps in 2023

What Is Indoor Air Quality?

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air quality refers to the air quality within and around buildings and structures as it relates to the health and comfort of its occupants. Indoor air quality is affected by temperature, humidity, ventilation, and chemical or biological contaminants found within the building.

Why Is Indoor Air Quality Important?

The quality of the air we breathe, indoors and outdoors, has a direct effect on our health and comfort. You may notice some of the more prominent side effects of indoor air pollution, like an unpleasant odor, but many others go undetected.

Indoor air pollution can cause serious health issues, including:

Headaches

Fatigue

Sore eyes

Burning nose

Worsening allergies

Respiratory issues

Flu-like symptoms

Heart disease

Cancer

Other serious, long-term conditions

Death, when carbon monoxide or other pollutants are present in high concentrations

According to the EPA, “Concentrations of some pollutants are often 2 to 5 times higher [indoors] than typical outdoor concentrations.”

