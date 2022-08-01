When to Clean Your Air Ducts

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aire Serv and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aire Serv, visit https://www.aireserv.com/central-shenandoah-valley/.

Just like your HVAC system, your air ducts need proper maintenance to stay in shape. They transfer cooled and heated air throughout your home, but sometimes mold and other allergens can lead to harmful buildup. The National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) suggests cleaning your air ducts every 3 to 5 years, but if you or your family suffer from allergies, or you have pets, it’s wise to have them inspected more often by our trusted team at Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air can be up to five times as polluted as outdoor air. Airborne pollutants can get recirculated back into your home if your air ducts aren’t properly cleaned.

Having your air ducts cleaned is an important step to take when:

You’re Moving into a New Home

It’s important to have the air ducts cleaned when moving into a new space, especially if the previous resident was a smoker, had pets, or hasn’t cleaned the ducts in over 3 years.

If you’re building a new home, cleaning your air ducts will ensure they’re free from any drywall dust and sawdust that accumulated during construction.Moving into a new home is exciting, and we want to help make it the best experience. Schedule a cleaning with our experts at Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley at (540) 696-5394 so your home is ready for move-in day.

You See Mold or Notice a Musty Smell

Mold loves humid, damp, hard-to reach places, making your air ducts a target for buildup. If you notice mold, a musty smell, or experience itchiness or coughing, your air ducts should be inspected and thoroughly cleaned. Proper sanitization will kill the active mold and stop it from spreading in the future.

Dealing with mold problems in your vents? Our experts at Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley at (540) 696-5394 know how to take action.

There’s a Pest Infestation

Unwelcome pests can infiltrate your air ducts, contaminating your home’s air with their smell and waste. If you see pests gathered in or around your ductwork or notice your HVAC isn’t working as well as usual, schedule to have your air ducts inspected. A good duct cleaning from Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley will kick out those pests and leave your home feeling comfortable once again.

There’s Excess Dust or Contaminants

Over time, dust, pet dander and other allergens can harbor inside your air ducts. These contaminants could lead to respiratory problems and other health concerns and take a toll on your HVAC’s performance quality. A proper duct cleaning will restore your air ducts to their best condition.

Looking to schedule a duct cleaning? Our team of professionals at Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley at (540) 696-5394 are ready to help!

You’re Suffering from Excessive Cold or Allergy Symptoms

Having your air ducts cleaned could be the answer to preventing those allergy and cold symptoms each year. Dust mites could be living in your air ducts if they haven’t been recently cleaned, leading to those irritating side effects.If you or a family member have a respiratory condition, making sure your home’s air quality is safe should be a priority. Those with respiratory problems are more likely to get sick after breathing contaminated air. Pay special attention to having your air ducts cleaned if newborns, children, or elderly family members live with you.

Should I Have My Air Ducts Cleaned?

The short answer is YES. But if you are on the fence, or unsure when the last time your duct work has been cleaned, give our team a call today at (540) 696-5394. We greatly care about you and your family’s safety.