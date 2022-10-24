Why Is Duct Sealing So Important?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aire Serv and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aire Serv, visit https://www.aireserv.com/central-shenandoah-valley/

Air ducts: over time, they can loosen, tear, or crack—causing your system to run less efficiently. It’s important to keep your ductwork intact and clean to save money on energy bills and discourage the spread of dirt, dust, and mold throughout your home.

The Types of Air Ducts We Service

We repair and replace all types of ductwork including:

Flexible ductwork

Rigid ductwork

Sheet metal ducts

Fiberglass lined ducts

Fiberboard ducts

Our Ductwork Repair Services

Repair services are ideal for common air duct problems such as poorly sealed registers, improperly supported connections, dust and debris buildup, and natural wear and tear due to aging. Typically, these issues will be experienced at the joints or connectors between pieces of ductwork.

Our service professionals will use diagnostic tools to identify these damaged parts, pinpointing irregularities in airflow or leakage. We’ll repair these connections, making sure to carefully seal each joint to prevent leaking air and infestations. Then, we test the efficiency and safety of airflow from your HVAC system through your air ducts, and out of your vents.

Our Ductwork Replacement Services

For ductwork that cannot be repaired, ductwork replacement is necessary. This is most common for properties that have experienced a disaster (flood or fire). Additionally, ductwork may need to be replaced for home renovations, or, when ductwork is under-, or oversized. Ductwork that’s appropriately sized is much more efficient.

Full duct replacement requires clearing and covering the area with plastic sheeting as needed to prevent any dust or dirt buildup. If the replacement ductwork is smaller or larger in size, or being fitted to new areas of your home, we’ll then lay out any changes in duct placement, HVAC connections, and register location before carefully removing the existing duct system. Once fitted, the area will be cleaned, and your ducts and HVAC system will be tested.

Signs You May Need Air Duct Repair or Replacement

Dust or dirt buildup around air vents

Strange or unusual noises coming from your ducts

Decreased HVAC efficiency despite regular maintenance

Weak or inconsistent airflow

Frequent filter changes

Visible signs of infestation such as holes, tears, insects, and mold

Increasing or spiking energy bills

Can I replace ductwork myself? Can I repair it? Unless you’re a trained professional, you should not attempt to repair or replace ductwork on your own. Incorrectly replaced or repaired ductwork can result in loose parts, improper insulation, or poor air balance. This can cause your HVAC system to continue working harder than it should, likely costing you more money in the long run.

How can I tell if my air ducts are leaking?

Signs you may have leaky ductwork include:

Home is not heated or cooled evenly

Visible tears, kinks, or twists in ductwork

Energy bill is higher than normal

Obvious sound of air escaping ductwork

How much does it cost to repair ductwork?

It’s difficult to estimate without knowing the extent of repairs needed. We recommend contacting your local Aire Serv to get an inspection and an accurate cost estimate.

Can mold get in air ducts?

Yes, mold can get into your air ducts—affecting your indoor air quality. It’s more common in regions with high humidity. If you notice a rotten, stale, or musty odor in your home or are experiencing an increase in health problems and allergy symptoms, you may have mold in your air ducts. Need help checking your air ducts for mold? Call your local Aire Serv for an air duct inspection!