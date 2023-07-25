Why You Need An Air Quality Test

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aire Serv and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aire Serv, visit https://www.aireserv.com.

Air pollution – we know it affects the environment, but did you know it can happen inside your own home? Indoor air pollution contains VOCs – volatile organic compounds – that can cause headaches or other serious health problems. Pet dander, dust, asbestos, lead and pesticides could be lurking in your air too. Having your home’s air quality regularly tested by our team at Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley can help detect these particles and allow you to take action accordingly.

Here are the top concerns that an air quality test can help diagnose:

Allergens

Air quality testing alerts you to irritating airborne allergens like dust mites and pet dander. Once a test determines which allergens are present, our team at Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley can determine whether an indoor air cleaner would benefit you.

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC)

When buying a home, it’s especially important to have its indoor air quality tested for VOCs. Performing a test will make sure the home wasn’t remodeled with any harmful products, and will detect the presence of VOCs so you can take appropriate action.

Radon

Radon is a colorless and odorless gas that seriously impacts your health, leading to the development of lung cancer. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, if your home’s air quality exceeds a radon level of 4 picocuries per liter, you’ll need to take action. Our indoor air quality team can help. (540) 692-6955

Asbestos

Asbestos is a carcinogen that was commonly used in the insulation in older homes. If you currently live in a home, or are moving into a home built before 1980, testing for asbestos should be a priority.

Pesticides

We know pesticides can be harmful to your health, but they’re still used to get rid of indoor pests like termites and mice. An indoor air quality test alerts you to the presence of pesticides so you can take the proper steps to eradicate them.

It’s Best to Test

Regardless of what type of residence you live in, it’s best to conduct regular tests to ensure the air you’re breathing is safe. It’s especially important to test a home’s air quality before moving in to make sure there aren’t traces of harmful chemicals that could impact your health in the future.

We care about the safety of your home’s air quality. Reach out to Aire Serv of Central Shenandoah Valley at (540) 692-6955 to schedule a professional test.