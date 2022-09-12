Why Your Indoor Air Quality Matters

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aire Serv and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aire Serv, visit https://www.aireserv.com/central-shenandoah-valley/

Indoor Air Quality Services

Our airtight homes have a way of trapping allergens and irritants indoors, which can impact our air quality. Indoor air quality suffers when dust, smoke, and other allergens get trapped in carpeting, couches, and bedding. Poor air quality can exacerbate allergies and make your home stuffy and uncomfortable.

When your safe haven begins feeling more like allergy central, it may be time to seek indoor air quality solutions from your local Aire Serv.

What is Indoor Air Quality?

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air quality refers to the air quality within and around buildings and structures as it relates to the health and comfort of its occupants. Indoor air quality can be affected by temperature, humidity, ventilation, and chemical or biological contaminants found within the building.

Why Is Indoor Air Quality Important?

The air we breathe, both indoors and out, has a direct impact on our health. Indoor air pollution can sometimes cause unpleasant odors, but it goes completely unnoticed in many instances. Mildew and black mold are common symptoms. In addition, poor air quality allows spores to circulate and bring down the air quality.

Many homeowners make black mold vs. mildew comparisons to determine their risks, and research shows that mildew is not nearly as invasive or troublesome. Mildew is a surface fungus; a scrubbing brush will eliminate it, but mold is a different story.

Common causes of black mold, especially mold in bathrooms, include lingering moisture from improper ventilation, leaky toilets and sinks, and damp, porous materials like rugs and drywall. Mold infestations require professional cleaning, but if you ensure good air quality with proper HVAC maintenance, you can significantly reduce the chances of a mold infestation.

Black mold and mildew grow in porous, organic material and thrive in humid conditions, like a bathroom. Mold and mildew can cause respiratory problems, but the CDC says mold is more likely to cause cold-like symptoms or more serious issues like shortness of breath and lung infections. Reduce your chances of bathroom mold with air conditioner maintenance and repair.

Indoor air pollution can cause serious health issues, including:

Headaches

Fatigue

Sore eyes

Burning nose

Worsening allergies

Respiratory issues

Flu-like symptoms

Heart disease

Cancer

Other serious, long-term conditions

The good news? You don’t have to leave the quality of the air you breathe up to chance. Instead, contact your local Aire Serv for indoor air quality solutions.

What’s Included in Indoor Air Quality Services

Indoor air quality testing can shed light on the unique irritants present in your home . When you hire an Aire Serv expert to perform air quality tests, you can count on us to conduct a thorough evaluation and provide guidance on steps required to meet EPA indoor air quality standards.

This may include everything from changing your air filters to regulating humidity and installing air purifiers or cleaners. Upon completing these air improvement tasks, your service professional will return to retest the indoor air quality to measure effectiveness.

Why Aire Serv for Indoor Air Quality Services

Professional indoor air quality services can go a long way to improve your standard of living, especially if you struggle with allergies. The young, the elderly, and those struggling with chronic health conditions can also benefit from indoor air quality solutions. Give your loved ones or colleagues the cleanest indoor air possible.

Aire Serv professionals are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This means there is never a bad time to have our team perform an air quality test and offer solutions to improve your indoor air quality.

Call Today for a Quote

The EPA says the average American spends 90 percent of their time indoors. Spending this much time inside can be problematic if the indoor air isn’t healthy . In fact, indoor air pollutants can be as much as two to five times higher than outdoor air.

If you’re eager to reduce the number of irritants in the air you breathe while improving the quality of life for everyone in your space, give your local Aire Serv team a call today. Our professionals provide indoor air quality services and transparent prices.

