Can “Water Therapy” help my recovery time?

Sponsored - For many people, rehabilitation therapy in water, called Aquatic Therapy, is very beneficial in reducing recovery time. Aquatic Therapy utilizes treatments and exercises performed in water for physical rehabilitation and therapeutic benefits. Aquatic Therapy is typically best performed in a heated pool.

How does Aquatic Therapy benefit recovery time and pain management?

Aquatic therapy reduces the amount of gravity, allowing movement with less pain and pressure on joints and muscles

Reduces swelling

Increases peripheral circulation

Stimulates body awareness, balance and trunk stability

Facilitates a faster recovery

It is performed in a low risk environment

One of the most effective treatments for chronic pain conditions

Appropriate for people of all ages

Builds muscle strength and endurance

Improves cardiovascular return

Helps improve outlook and confidence

Conditions that often benefit from aquatic therapy include:

Arthritis

Back pain

Balance disorders

Chronic pain

Multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease of the central nervous system

Muscular dystrophy (MD), progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass

Neurological disorders (Parkinson’s disease, stroke)

Obesity

Post-surgery care including joint replacements

And many more!

Recovering from injury or illness can be frustrating, especially when it keeps you from your normal activities. At ApexNetwork Physical Therapy, we want you to feel your best. Our experienced therapists will create a treatment plan customized to your unique needs. Different conditions require different handling, which is why our treatment approach is personalized to your specific condition, your symptoms and the goals we as a team set with you.

The therapy services we provide at ApexNetwork, including our on-site heated Therapy Pool, will help improve your condition while reducing the pain you feel. The hands-on approach we believe in plays a significant role in your recovery process. Our philosophy is to be the best in rehabilitation, helping you get back to doing the things you love.

