OUCH! What does my hand hurt so much?

It’s nearly time to get out your Holiday decorations! It used to be an exciting time, but now you dread it because of the pain in your hand. Pain in the hands can be frustrating, especially since we use them all day, every day, for everything. When your hands hurt, you struggle through each day. You stop doing things you enjoy – gardening, painting, arts and crafts, etc. Hand pain can develop suddenly, or it can slowly progress over the course of several years. We often see individuals for this type of pain, but we have ways to help and successfully treat your condition. It may be time to come see us if you are experiencing any of the following with your hand pain:

• Difficulty grasping / holding objects

• Difficulty making a fist

• Problems rotating your wrist

• Swelling

• Tingling or numbness

• Weakness

Hand pain can be quite elaborate. Like feet, there are many moving parts that require examination. When we see individuals for this ailment, we spend the time needed to diligently assess the hand to determine the pain source. Possible reasons for hand pain include but are not limited to:

• Breaks, fractures or sprains

• Carpal Tunnel

• Nerve inflammation / damage

• Rheumatoid arthritis

• Tendinitis

• Tissue tightening / thickening

Hand pain is challenging and can keep you from doing what you love. At ApexNetwork Physical Therapy, we want you to feel like yourself again. Different injuries require different handling, which is why our approach is personalized. Our experienced therapists will create a treatment plan customized to your unique needs. Your treatment will be based on your specific condition, the symptoms you have and the goals we as a team set with you.

While all injuries are different, they do have one thing in common – they each benefit and respond more quickly using a hands-on approach. The therapy and rehabilitative exercises we provide at ApexNetwork will help improve your strength and range of motion while reducing the pain you feel. Our philosophy is to be the best in rehabilitation, helping you get back to doing the things you love.