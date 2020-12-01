Why does my shoulder hurt?

Sponsored - Shoulder pain is an incredibly common reason individuals come see us. Most of the time, this type of pain is a direct result of physical activities such as playing sports, decorating for the holidays, manual labor and even the simplest (yet repetitive) movements such as brushing your hair. The shoulder is the most mobile joint in the entire body with an enormous range of motion. You may hear stories that only surgery can provide relief from shoulder pain. While this can be true in certain cases, physical therapy is also a highly effective way to treat shoulder pain. It may be time to come see us if you are experiencing any of the following with your shoulder pain:

• Increased difficulty with movement

• Increased pain with movement

• Pain that is constant or lingers

• Pain that continuously gets worse

• Severe ache/pain

Shoulder pain can really set you back. If you play baseball, you can expect to stop from the pain. If you lift weights, you can expect to stop from the pain. If you have a job that requires a hefty amount of upper body movement, you can expect to stop from the pain. When you develop shoulder aches and pains, they can be due to a number of reasons that include but are not limited to:

• Arthritis

• Breaks or fractures

• Cartilage, muscle or tendon tears

• Rotator cuff injury

• Shoulder dislocation

• Stiff joints

• Tendon inflammation

Shoulder pain is no match for our staff at ApexNetwork Physical Therapy. We know how to treat it and manage it. Our job is to help you feel like yourself again, and we won’t stop until we get there, which is why our treatment approach is personalized. Our experienced therapists create treatment plans customized for you, based on your unique condition or injury, your symptoms and the goals we set as a team.

The therapy and rehabilitative services and exercises we provide will help improve your condition, your strength and your range of motion, all while reducing your pain. We practice with a hands-on approach that plays a significant role in your recovery process. Our philosophy is to be the best in rehabilitation so you can get better, faster.