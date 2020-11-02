Is this Election Making Your Head Hurt?

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of ApexNetwork Physical Therapy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Apex Network Physical Therapy, visit ApexNetwork Physical Therapy online.

Head pain involves more than just headaches. Pain in the jaw, under or around the eyes or even at the top of your neck are all considered head pains. Whether it lasts for just a few hours or for a few days, we are all too busy for downtime from head pain. It may be time to come see us if you are experiencing any of the following with your head pain:

• Pain that gets steadily worse

• Pain that prevents you from normal daily activities

• Pain that increases with movement

• Head pain from an injury that has affected your balance, coordination, or movement

• Unusually severe headaches

It can be difficult to identify the type of head pain you suffer from: tension, sinus, migraines, or menstrual headaches. Most head pains are not caused by an underlying disease, but from common daily situations such as a need for eyeglass prescriptions, exposure to loud noises, stress, etc.

Possible reasons for pain in the head and surrounding area include but are not limited to:

• Diabetes

• Head or neck trauma

• Joint pain/inflammation

• Poor posture

• Sleep deprivation

• Stress

